Boyne City Police reports Dec. 3-9

Boyne City Police Department daily incident reports dating Dec. 3-9

MONDAY DECEMBER 3

0750 PR at all the schools.

0947 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

0950 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Bailey St.

1026 Civil complaint involving location on S Lake St

1030 Salvage Vehicle Inspection

1332 Citation issued for speed at Boyne City Rd and Court St.

1528 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1537 Arrested subject for Trespassing in the 200 block of S Lake St

2030 PR at the high school for basketball game.

2122 Car deer crash on State St. near Cozy Nook.

Tuesday December 4

0832 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St

1045 Property damage crash at Lake and Water

1113 Parking complaint in alley off S Park St

1347 Report of missing dogs from the 1300 block of Marshall Rd. Dogs returned home.

1510 Arrest subject on Parole violation on E Lincoln St

1736 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St

1902 PR at the Basketball game.

1953 PR at the Basketball game.

Wednesday December 5

0051 Assist Sheriff Dept in Boyne Falls.

0252 Disturbance in the 500 block of N Lake St.

0945 Larceny from building in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1034 Report of injured deer that needs to be put down on Robinson St

1505 Property damage crash on High St.

1520 2 Salvage Vehicle Inspections

1855 Subject in with an inappropriate text that was sent to her by mistake.

Thursday December 6

0934 Salvage Vehicle Inspection

1520 Harassment complaint from Poplar St

1523 Private property damage crash at the High School.

1804 Suspicious activity reported from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1825 Driving Complaint on Brockway near Harris.

Friday December 7

1329 Report of runaway from the 1000 block of Boyne Av. Later returned home.

1548 Elderly man walking on Charlevoix St trying to flag down cars.

2020 Car deer crash on Fall Park near Boyne Ave.

2338 Suspicious juvenile/snowmobile violation on N East St.

Saturday December 8

0110 Assist Sheriff Dept with a welfare check on reportedly suicidal subject. Found safe.

0818 Arrested subject at PD for Probation Violation

0937 Assisted EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.

1151 Larceny of cell phone from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1444 Request for a VIN inspection on a trailer on West St.

1642 Citation issued for speed at Boyne City Rd/Court.

1916 Citation issued for Disregard stop sign at Lake and Ray.

2013 Assist EMS on N park St.

2055 Car deer crash on State St. near Taylor St.

Sunday December 9

0014 Assist Sheriff Dept at Boyne Mountain.

0053 Assist EMS in the 1200 block of Pleasant Ave.

0907 Assist Sheriff Dept on Addis Rd. N.

1241 Assist Sheriff Dept on M-75 S

1628 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1803 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel

2348 Suspicious person in the 200 block of S Lake St