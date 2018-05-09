Boyne City Police reports April 23-29

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday April 23

0153 Resident on Front St reports lights over water UTL

0652 MDOP to mailbox reported from Cozy Nook. Suspect was located.

0800 Report of house being egged over the weekend in the 500 block of Hannah.

0800 Driving complaint reported on Vogel St.

1015 CSC reported on Beardsley St

1034 Citizen reported seeing a cougar in the area of N East and Collings

1310 Burn permit issued for the 400 block of W Court

1445 Complaint of barking dogs in the 1000 block of Pleasant Av.

1643 Report of CSC that happened at residence on Wenonah St last fall.

2225 Civil dispute, Pearl St.