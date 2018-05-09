Boyne City Police reports April 23-29— May 9, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday April 23
0153 Resident on Front St reports lights over water UTL
0652 MDOP to mailbox reported from Cozy Nook. Suspect was located.
0800 Report of house being egged over the weekend in the 500 block of Hannah.
0800 Driving complaint reported on Vogel St.
1015 CSC reported on Beardsley St
1034 Citizen reported seeing a cougar in the area of N East and Collings
1310 Burn permit issued for the 400 block of W Court
1445 Complaint of barking dogs in the 1000 block of Pleasant Av.
1643 Report of CSC that happened at residence on Wenonah St last fall.
2225 Civil dispute, Pearl St.
Tuesday April 24
0257 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of W Court St
621 911 hang up on Fall Park Rd
702 911 hang up on Fall Park Rd
722 911 open line on Fall Park Rd.
1000 Found debit card turned in to PD.
2137 Welfare check at Division and Park. Report of elderly subject walking around in a robe.
Wednesday April 25
0927 Vehicle unlock on S East St
0946 Report of longboard being stolen from Hemlock St
1256 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of E Water St
1318 Larceny reported in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1425 Civil complaint on Pearl St.
1427 Report of barking dogs in the 1000 block of pleasant.
1705 Missing child. Was located shortly after.
1807 Driving Complaint near Old City Park.
Thursday April 26
0932 Civil complaint in the 600 block of Jersey St
0950 suspicious situation reported in the area of Division and Park St.
1117 Assist EMS in the Industrial Park
1325 Citation issued for Disregarding Stop Sign at State and Lake
1408 Report of possible suicidal subject enroute to the 500 block of N lake St. Located in Emmet Co.
1425 Bad check complaint received from the 400 block of N Lake St
1427 Report of possible damage to car on Ray St
Friday April 27
0206 Assist sheriff Dept. on Thumb Lake Rd.
0915 Burn permit issued on Lewis
2105 Report of a scam involving Google Play & Apple ITunes from N Lake St
2319 Transport warrant arrest from Emmet Co line to jail
Saturday April 28
0038 Citation issued for speed at Pleasant and Division
0655 Assist EMS in the 100 block of E Court St.
1128 Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E Division St.
1345 Juveniles riding bike and Longboard in middle of road on N Park Street.
1420 Citation issued for speed on State St
1744 Welfare check in the 300 block of E Division St
2351 Assist Melrose Twp. FD with a house filling with smoke on South Shore Dr.
Sunday April 29
0612 Report of barking dogs in the 900 block of Wilson.
1128 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park.
1658 911 hang up in the 500 block of 525 S Park. All OK.
2024 Civil standby in the 200 block of State.