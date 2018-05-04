Boyne City Police reports April 16-22

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday, April 16, 2018

0002 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Front St.

0142 Possible suicidal subject in the 400 block of Vogel,

0451 Report of dog barking and running around in the street in the 800 block of Second St

1210 Assist EMS in the 400 block of N Lake St

1302 Report of older subject walking in E Main from Boyne Av in PJ bottoms and a jacket. Gone on arrival.

1428 Report of vehicle in middle of street at Michigan and Charlevoix.

1440 Parking violation in the 200 block of S Lake St

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

1146 Property damage crash in the 100 block of S Park St

1154 Warrant arrest at Park and Vogel.

1452 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Call St

1945 Citation issued for Expired Plate. Vehicle was towed for no insurance. Bond violation also reported to Emmet Co Ct

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

459 Parking violation in the 100 block of Water St.

1025 Assist Attorney General’s Office in the 400 block of State St

1208 Threat against property received in the 200 block of E Lincoln.

1504 Gasoline drive off from the 200 block of S Lake St.

1554 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St.

1728 Assist citizen in the 200 block of S Park St.

1741 Assist citizen in the 200 block of S Park St.

1832 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of S Park St.

Thursday, April 19, 2018

0925 Subject at PD with a suspicious letter.

1215 Report of lost snowboard

1321 Report of stolen wallet, credit card

1418 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1620 Report of lost key.

1640 Report of a vehicle with loud exhaust speeding on Brockway.

1803 Report of stolen TV in the 300 block of E Division St

2126 Welfare check requested in the 800 block of N Lake St.

Friday, April 20, 2018

0017 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St

0703 Citation issued for speed at Boyne and Brockway

0715 Driving complaint in the 300 block of Silver St

1402 Report of IRS Scam calls

1808 Vehicle stuck in the circle drive at Rotary Park

1931 4 vehicle Hit and Run in the 200 block of Water St.

2205 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.

2301 Arrested subject for No Insurance on a stop at N. Lake near Vogel. Vehicle towed.

Saturday, April 21, 2018

0715 Assist EMS in the Industrial Park

1653 Subject arrested on warrant at the PD.

1915 Fire alarm activation in the 300 block of N Lake St

1928 Assist EMS in the Industrial Park.

Sunday, April 22, 2018

0038 Parking violation in the Alley behind Water St.

0051 Citation issued for Fail to Stop in the 200 block of W Morgan St.

0207 Arrested subject for OWI at Anderson and Marshall Rd

1221 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Clark St

1238 Juvenile complaint in the 100 block of W. Court St.

1355 Juvenile complaint in the 100 block of W. Court St.

1443 Report of stolen scooter from the 200 block of E Water St

1452 Report of a dog bite on E Main St

1518 Report of dogs yelping and banging sounds in the 300 block of Silver St

1537 Harassment complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

1604 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1630 Request for welfare check in the 300 block of Silver St

1733 Baby bird found in the road and brought it to the PD.

2113 Arrested subject for OWI and CPL violation in the 400 block of Front St