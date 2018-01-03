Boyne City Police incident reports Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, November 27, 2017

0818 Juvenile missing since yesterday from Boyne Av. Was located.

0832 MDOP complaint from the 400 block of W Ann St

0916 Report of individual caught stealing in the 100 block of S Park St over the weekend. Business owners recovered the property, but would like individual banned from store. No Trespass Order served on individual.