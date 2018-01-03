Boyne City Police incident reports Nov. 27 – Dec. 3— January 3, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, November 27, 2017
0818 Juvenile missing since yesterday from Boyne Av. Was located.
0832 MDOP complaint from the 400 block of W Ann St
0916 Report of individual caught stealing in the 100 block of S Park St over the weekend. Business owners recovered the property, but would like individual banned from store. No Trespass Order served on individual.
1050 Report of house being moved on Vogel St from Jefferson. Not being moved, just worked on.
1329 Report of suspicious situations in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1452 Larceny from vehicle in the 500 block of N Lake St
1702 Report of lost wallet
1811 Anonymous report of marijuana use in the 300 block of E Division St
1845 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.
Tuesday, November 28th, 2017
0211 Asst. Sheriff Dept. at Thumb Lake and 131.
0224 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Pleasant Av
1038 Assist CPS in the 300 block of E Division St.
1400 Third party report of possible larceny in the 300 block of E Division St
1520 Vehicle unlock on Pine St
2116 Arrest subject for DWLS at N Lake and Groveland. Vehicle towed.
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
0854 Report of missing juvenile from the 1000 block of Boyne Av. Was located.
1109 Assist EMS in the 100 block of E Main St.
1121 Report of domestic dispute in the 100 block of E Division
1604 Alarm activation in the 1300 block of Charlevoix St.
1719 Fraud complaint called in from Brockway St.
1850 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Lost Woods Dr.
1900 Road rage complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St.
Thursday, November 30, 2017
0125 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park
0827 Fraud complaint reported from Pleasant Av
1048 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of E Water St
1120 Driving complaint east bound on Boyne Av. Unable to locate
1645 Assist Sheriff Dept. with a warrant arrest on M-75 S
1715 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
1729 Assist Sheriff Dept. with crash on M-75 S.
1849 Report of leaves being blown into roadway on Groveland.
2129 Private property damage crash on W Main St
Friday, December 1, 2017
0352 Motorist assist in the 200 block of S Lake St.
0836 Report of threats being received in the 400 block of Poplar St
1206 Report of lost wallet
1435 Third party report of two CSC involving two victims over the summer.
1733 Civil complaint in the 100 block of E Water St
1756 MDOP/Hit and run reported in the area of N. Park and Wildwood Harbor.
1825 Report of missing sale signs from 3 locations in the city. Were picked up by city staff for ordinance violation.
SATURDAY DECEMBER 2, 2017
0215 BOL for an intoxicated suicidal subject possibly driving into Boyne City. Located in East Jordan.
0620 Assist Fire Dept. with traffic control during at Pleasant Valley and David Rd.
0853 Assist EMS on E Court
1123 Harassment complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.
1208 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N East St.
1954 Arrest subject for CSC
SUNDAY DECEMBER 3, 2017
0012 Seized vehicle used in CSC.
0325 Arrested subject on two warrants
1309 Civil Stand in the 500 block of N Lake St
1810 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Boyne Ave.
2321 Assist Sheriff Dept. with arrest at Boyne Mountain