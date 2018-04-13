In The News
April 13, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses Nov. 14 – Dec. 27, 2017
April 13, 2018 - OBITUARY: Andrew Brzezinski July 8, 1934 – April 5, 2018
April 13, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Taking bids on Boyne City marina work
April 13, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY: Sexual assault awareness
April 13, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports March 26 to April 1
April 13, 2018 - Boyne City schools offers free preschool
April 12, 2018 - Boyne City Unity Hall fundraiser dinner April 26
April 12, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County notice of elections May 8
April 12, 2018 - Trump tax repeal event April 16 in Traverse City
April 12, 2018 - MI Sen. Gary Peters questions Coast Guard on Line 5 damage
April 12, 2018 - Michigan Adopt-A-Highway litter pickup April 14-22
April 12, 2018 - MI Senator Wayne Schmidt: close Enbridge pipeline during investigation
April 11, 2018 - Charlevoix County Sheriff warns of ‘missed jury duty for cash’ scam
April 11, 2018 - Michigan State Police close investigation into Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof credit card use
April 11, 2018 - MI Gov. Snyder signs laws on missing person info, teacher requirements, tax breaks, liquor sales
April 11, 2018 - Expect to hear warning siren at 1 p.m. today in Boyne, EJ, Charlevoix
April 10, 2018 - #450 Boyne City Gazette April 11
April 8, 2018 - Charlevoix prosecutor office hosts free movie for Crime Victim Rights Week
April 7, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet
April 7, 2018 - Bellaire Crosshatch Center’s On-Farm Field Schools
Home / News / Boyne City Police incident reports March 26 to April 1

Boyne City Police incident reports March 26 to April 1

— April 13, 2018

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday March 26
0042 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Grant.
1045 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Grant St
1250 Report of a lost credit card on Saturday
1310 Arrest subject for DWLS, Also cited for speed at Division and Park St.
1422 Report of possible sex abuse complaint in the 400 block of N East St.
2253 Suspicious situation on Lacvue

Tuesday March 27
1131 Alarm in the 600 block of W Michigan.
1415 Found keys dropped off at PD
1442 Assisted EMS on W Water St
1927 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

Wednesday March 28
1136 Report of attempted scam
1139 Found credit card turned in to PD
1139 Property damage crash on North St
1140 Subject in regarding stalking complaint in the 400 block of Boyne Av
1200 NSF check complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St
1545 Burn permit issued on S Lake St
2136 Unlock in the 300 block of Vogel St

Thursday March 28
0009 Strong smell of burning tires in the 200 block of S Lake St
0037 Suspicious situation on Wilson St
0814 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

Friday March 30
0454 Citation issued for speed at R and Boyne Av
0539 Citation issued for speed in the 600 block of State St
0918 Found street sign at Air Industrial Park M-75 S knocked down.
1507 Assist citizen in the 400 block of Boyne Av
1740 Assist EMS on W Water St
1806 Found property turned in from the 100 block of N Park St
1808 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
1929 Report of a dog bite on Beardsley St
1935 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St
2020 Assist citizen in the 400 block of Boyne Av
2326 Report of intoxicated subject laying on the sidewalk at Lake and Ray.

Saturday March 31
0430 Report of a dog running at large at W. Michigan and Robinson.
0539 Suspicious situation reported in the 600 block of E Main.
1314 Driving complaint occurred Front and Main.
1709 Assist EMS on W Lincoln.

Sunday April 1
0015 Assist Sheriff Dept. in the 1000 block of Jefferson St.
1428 Counterfeit bill found in the 400 block of N Lake

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
4:22 AM EDT on April 14, 2018
Expires:
2:00 AM EDT on April 16, 2018
Snow
Saturday
Snow
90%
Ice Pellets
Saturday Night
Ice Pellets
80%
Ice Pellets
Sunday
Ice Pellets
100%
Snow
Sunday Night
Snow
90%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  