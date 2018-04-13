Boyne City Police incident reports March 26 to April 1

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday March 260042 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Grant.1045 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Grant St1250 Report of a lost credit card on Saturday1310 Arrest subject for DWLS, Also cited for speed at Division and Park St.1422 Report of possible sex abuse complaint in the 400 block of N East St.2253 Suspicious situation on Lacvue

Tuesday March 27

1131 Alarm in the 600 block of W Michigan.

1415 Found keys dropped off at PD

1442 Assisted EMS on W Water St

1927 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

Wednesday March 28

1136 Report of attempted scam

1139 Found credit card turned in to PD

1139 Property damage crash on North St

1140 Subject in regarding stalking complaint in the 400 block of Boyne Av

1200 NSF check complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St

1545 Burn permit issued on S Lake St

2136 Unlock in the 300 block of Vogel St

Thursday March 28

0009 Strong smell of burning tires in the 200 block of S Lake St

0037 Suspicious situation on Wilson St

0814 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

Friday March 30

0454 Citation issued for speed at R and Boyne Av

0539 Citation issued for speed in the 600 block of State St

0918 Found street sign at Air Industrial Park M-75 S knocked down.

1507 Assist citizen in the 400 block of Boyne Av

1740 Assist EMS on W Water St

1806 Found property turned in from the 100 block of N Park St

1808 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1929 Report of a dog bite on Beardsley St

1935 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

2020 Assist citizen in the 400 block of Boyne Av

2326 Report of intoxicated subject laying on the sidewalk at Lake and Ray.

Saturday March 31

0430 Report of a dog running at large at W. Michigan and Robinson.

0539 Suspicious situation reported in the 600 block of E Main.

1314 Driving complaint occurred Front and Main.

1709 Assist EMS on W Lincoln.

Sunday April 1

0015 Assist Sheriff Dept. in the 1000 block of Jefferson St.

1428 Counterfeit bill found in the 400 block of N Lake