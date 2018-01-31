In The News
Home / News / Boyne City Police incident reports Jan. 8-14

Boyne City Police incident reports Jan. 8-14

— January 31, 2018

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, January 8, 2018

0837 911 hang up from the 900 block of Brockway. Misdial

0924 Report of lost billfold

0932 Report of vehicle left in the Fotchmann lot for over a week.

1040 Suspicious situation reported in the 300 block of E Division St

1352 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of S lake St.

1437 Report of found keys with fob

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

0132 Bond violation reported via social media

0859 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

1449 Report of inappropriate Instagram photos in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1503 Received information regarding subject with warrant in the 300 block of E Division St

1545 Gasoline drive off from the 200 block of S Lake St

1608 Citation issued for speed at N. Lake St and State St.

1847 Removed a dead deer from the road at E Division and Lewis

2237 Report of CSC and assault from Boyne Av

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

0304 Parking ticket issued and vehicle towed for snow removal at Lake and Water

0346 BE in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1316 Report of contraband in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1617 Report of a truck loosing load all over the road, northbound on Lake from North. Unable to locate truck. Did remove several chunks of lumber from the road.

1922 Assist EMS on Grove St.

2157 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at Water and Park.

Thursday, January 10, 2018

111 Assisted MSP with OWI traffic stop on Pleasant near Prospect.

1004 Suspicious subject in the 400 block of N Lake St

1055 Arrested subject on Warrant in the 400 block of Poplar St

1045 Citation issued for parking blocking a private drive in the 200 block of S Lake St

1550 Vehicle unlock in the 1200 block of Boyne Av

1927 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Grant St.

Friday, January 12, 2018

0002 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

1126 Car deer accident on Anderson Rd near Marshall

1557 Civil complaint on Roosevelt

1600 Found credit card turned in to PD

1606 Car deer accident on E Division St near contractor Dr

1720 Vehicle unlock in the 900 block of E Main St

1800 Report of a parked vehicle blocking the road at Water and Lake. Gone on arrival

Saturday, January 13, 2018

0027 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Ann St

0334 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Boyne City Rd

0956 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of Pleasant Ave.

1127 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St

1953 Animal tied up outside on W Main St. Gone on arrival.

Sunday, January 14, 2018

0251 Assist Sheriff Dept. with civil complaint at the PD

1144 Report of a vehicle in the roadway at S lake and Division St

1230 Civil dispute in the 300 block of E. Division St

1952 Civil dispute in the 900 block of Wilson.

2131 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain

 

