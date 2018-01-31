Boyne City Police incident reports Jan. 8-14

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, January 8, 2018

0837 911 hang up from the 900 block of Brockway. Misdial

0924 Report of lost billfold

0932 Report of vehicle left in the Fotchmann lot for over a week.

1040 Suspicious situation reported in the 300 block of E Division St

1352 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of S lake St.

1437 Report of found keys with fob