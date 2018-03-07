In The News
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City parks public hearing on restroom grant Thursday
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City schools superintendent Pat Little talks safety
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Feb. 19-25
March 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
March 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County Elected Leadership Summit 2018
March 6, 2018 - #445 Boyne City Gazette March 7
March 3, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents gram “Conservation Districts: Your Land, Your Water, Your Michigan.” 
March 2, 2018 - Michigan driver responsibility fees to be ended sooner
March 2, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt hosts Michigan Chillers author Johnathan Rand
March 1, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne Falls vs. Alba in girls basketball
March 1, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne Falls vs. Alba Feb. 23
March 1, 2018 - Casperson backs ‘surplus’ to finance Michigan Regional Tourism and Sports Fund
March 1, 2018 - Gov. Rick Snyder signs bills reducing taxes for all Michiganders
February 28, 2018 - McLaren Northern Michigan lifts influenza visitor restriction
February 28, 2018 - Northern Michigan business news briefs
February 28, 2018 - Boyne Police incident reports Feb. 12-18
February 28, 2018 - Boyne planners consider capital plan, public hearing, M-75 Corridor, zoning changes
February 28, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings as of Feb. 28
February 27, 2018 - Have coffee with Boyne City schools super Pat Little
February 27, 2018 - Trailhead named for Beaver Island Water Trail
Home / News / Boyne City Police incident reports Feb. 19-25

Boyne City Police incident reports Feb. 19-25

— March 7, 2018

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

February 19, 2018

407 Assist EMS in the 400 block of State St

0820 Report of lost cell phone

1204 Set of found keys dropped off at the PD

1336 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1450 CSC complaint from S Park St

1457 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1545 Subject from N East St at window ref civil eviction complaint

1835 Driving complaint on Hemlock St.

2152 Report of people peeping in the front window in the 100 block of W Morgan St.

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

0915 Assist EMS in the 700 block of N Lake St

1425 Report of suspended driver driving on Boyne Av

1453 Report of Hit & Run private property damage crash that occurred in the 400 block of N Lake St

1952 Unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

2227 Arrest subject for OWI & Possession of Marijuana in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

1342 Scam reported from the 100 block of E Water St

1422 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1703 Driving complaint heading in to town on Boyne City Rd.

Thursday, February 22, 2017

142 Arrested subject for OWI, DWLS, and Open Intoxicants in the 300 block of E Division St.

1315 Fraud complaint in the 100 block of Trent St

1317 Car deer accident on Boyne Ave. near High St.

1444 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1522 Civil complaint from Ray St

Friday, February 23rd, 2018

1154 Driving complaint on Water St

1305 Request for No Trespass Order from the 800 block of N Park St

1500 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

2141 Arrest subject for OWI & DWLS at Park and Vogel.

Saturday, February 24, 2018

301 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US -31.

0810 Probation violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

1524 911 hang up from the 100 block of W Morgan St. Was a verbal dispute.

2236 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain

2336 Arrest subject for OWI at Water and Park.

Sunday, February 25, 2018

1500 Someone left an iPhone at our window with a note it was found on Sho Sho Nie Beach Rd. Turned over to Sheriff Dept.

1907 Citation issued for Expired Plate at Lake and Lincoln.

2130 Report of a vehicle stuck on the ice rink. Citation issued for violation of City ordinance -motor vehicle prohibited in certain areas. Vehicle was removed by Tow Co.

2355 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Sho Sho Nie Beach.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
1:47 AM EST on March 07, 2018
Expires:
12:00 PM EST on March 08, 2018
Snow Showers
Wednesday
Snow Showers
50%
Snow
Wednesday Night
Snow
90%
Snow Showers
Thursday
Snow Showers
70%
Snow Showers
Thursday Night
Snow Showers
40%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031