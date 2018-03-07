Boyne City Police incident reports Feb. 19-25— March 7, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
February 19, 2018
407 Assist EMS in the 400 block of State St
0820 Report of lost cell phone
1204 Set of found keys dropped off at the PD
1336 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
1450 CSC complaint from S Park St
1457 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1545 Subject from N East St at window ref civil eviction complaint
1835 Driving complaint on Hemlock St.
2152 Report of people peeping in the front window in the 100 block of W Morgan St.
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
0915 Assist EMS in the 700 block of N Lake St
1425 Report of suspended driver driving on Boyne Av
1453 Report of Hit & Run private property damage crash that occurred in the 400 block of N Lake St
1952 Unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
2227 Arrest subject for OWI & Possession of Marijuana in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
1342 Scam reported from the 100 block of E Water St
1422 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1703 Driving complaint heading in to town on Boyne City Rd.
Thursday, February 22, 2017
142 Arrested subject for OWI, DWLS, and Open Intoxicants in the 300 block of E Division St.
1315 Fraud complaint in the 100 block of Trent St
1317 Car deer accident on Boyne Ave. near High St.
1444 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St
1522 Civil complaint from Ray St
Friday, February 23rd, 2018
1154 Driving complaint on Water St
1305 Request for No Trespass Order from the 800 block of N Park St
1500 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
2141 Arrest subject for OWI & DWLS at Park and Vogel.
Saturday, February 24, 2018
301 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US -31.
0810 Probation violation in the 300 block of N Lake St
1524 911 hang up from the 100 block of W Morgan St. Was a verbal dispute.
2236 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain
2336 Arrest subject for OWI at Water and Park.
Sunday, February 25, 2018
1500 Someone left an iPhone at our window with a note it was found on Sho Sho Nie Beach Rd. Turned over to Sheriff Dept.
1907 Citation issued for Expired Plate at Lake and Lincoln.
2130 Report of a vehicle stuck on the ice rink. Citation issued for violation of City ordinance -motor vehicle prohibited in certain areas. Vehicle was removed by Tow Co.
2355 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Sho Sho Nie Beach.