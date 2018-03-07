Boyne City Police incident reports Feb. 19-25

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

February 19, 2018

407 Assist EMS in the 400 block of State St

0820 Report of lost cell phone

1204 Set of found keys dropped off at the PD

1336 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1450 CSC complaint from S Park St

1457 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1545 Subject from N East St at window ref civil eviction complaint

1835 Driving complaint on Hemlock St.

2152 Report of people peeping in the front window in the 100 block of W Morgan St.