Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17

— January 9, 2018

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, December 11, 2017

1602 Private property damage crash in the 1300 block of Boyne AV.

1720 Traffic hazard on Boyne City Rd near Court St.

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

0729 Alarm in the 400 block of S Park St

0832 Assist EMS on W Court St

0930 Report of subjects possibly camping off Sutliff Ln

1150 Parking violation reported in the 100 block of E Water St

1741 Civil complaint on Pearl St.

1803 Property damage crash on Boyne Av near Division St.

2010 Damage to mailbox in the 600 block of N East St. Located suspect who had damaged mailbox with a baseball bat.

2115 Arrested subject for MIP.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 13, 2017

0806 Report of vehicle stolen from Silver St

1022 Barking dog complaint from Wilson St

1032 Assist EMS in parking lot of City Hall.

1056 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

1205 PPO violation reported in the 300 block of N Lake St

1343 Report of damage to tree in the 300 block of N Park St.

2117 CPS referral and possible CSC complaint on Wenonah St.

2231 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St.

Thursday, December 14, 2017

0113 Report of a fight in the 800 block of S Park St. Gone on arrival.

0329 Assist Sheriff Dept on M-75 S

0820 2 vehicle Property damage crash in the 100 block of Boyne Av

0914 Report of lost car title

0956 Report of dogs barking all the time in the 1000 block of Pleasant

1610 Arrested subject in Central Lake with the stolen car from yesterday

1620 Threats complaint from silver St.

2114 Arrested subject for felonious assault, Domestic violence, and Possession of Firearm while Intoxicated.

Friday, December 15, 2017

0724 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Lake St

1015 Vehicles parked on Terrace St obstructing snow removal.

1110 Civil complaint from Poplar St

1335 Vehicle unlock at 400 block of Groveland

1630 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of North St

1746 Report of vehicle in the ditch on Addis St near Ridge. Keys locked in it too.

1809 Juvenile complaint in the 400 block of E Main,

1817 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of Harris.

2052 Report of assault in the 500 block of N Lake St.

2206 Barking dog complaint in the 600 block of W. Court St.

2316 Car deer crash on W. Michigan Ave. at Charlevoix St.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 16, 2017

0229 Found a dog running at large in the road on Lewis Av. Located owner

1006 Harassment complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St.

1108 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1505 Harassment complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St..

1525 Found check turned in to PD

1545 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of W Lincoln.

2011 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St

2026 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

2051 Threats complaint from Wenonah St

2230 Assist MSP on M-75 S

Sunday, December 17, 2017

0907 Civil complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St

1014 Report of an audible alarm going on and off in Harbor Ridge Estates.

1532 Report of a physical fight in the 100 block of W Court.

1629 Trespass complaint in the 800 block of S Park St

 

