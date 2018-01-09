Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17— January 9, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, December 11, 2017
1602 Private property damage crash in the 1300 block of Boyne AV.
1720 Traffic hazard on Boyne City Rd near Court St.
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
0729 Alarm in the 400 block of S Park St
0832 Assist EMS on W Court St
0930 Report of subjects possibly camping off Sutliff Ln
1150 Parking violation reported in the 100 block of E Water St
1741 Civil complaint on Pearl St.
1803 Property damage crash on Boyne Av near Division St.
2010 Damage to mailbox in the 600 block of N East St. Located suspect who had damaged mailbox with a baseball bat.
2115 Arrested subject for MIP.
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 13, 2017
0806 Report of vehicle stolen from Silver St
1022 Barking dog complaint from Wilson St
1032 Assist EMS in parking lot of City Hall.
1056 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St
1205 PPO violation reported in the 300 block of N Lake St
1343 Report of damage to tree in the 300 block of N Park St.
2117 CPS referral and possible CSC complaint on Wenonah St.
2231 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St.
Thursday, December 14, 2017
0113 Report of a fight in the 800 block of S Park St. Gone on arrival.
0329 Assist Sheriff Dept on M-75 S
0820 2 vehicle Property damage crash in the 100 block of Boyne Av
0914 Report of lost car title
0956 Report of dogs barking all the time in the 1000 block of Pleasant
1610 Arrested subject in Central Lake with the stolen car from yesterday
1620 Threats complaint from silver St.
2114 Arrested subject for felonious assault, Domestic violence, and Possession of Firearm while Intoxicated.
Friday, December 15, 2017
0724 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Lake St
1015 Vehicles parked on Terrace St obstructing snow removal.
1110 Civil complaint from Poplar St
1335 Vehicle unlock at 400 block of Groveland
1630 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of North St
1746 Report of vehicle in the ditch on Addis St near Ridge. Keys locked in it too.
1809 Juvenile complaint in the 400 block of E Main,
1817 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of Harris.
2052 Report of assault in the 500 block of N Lake St.
2206 Barking dog complaint in the 600 block of W. Court St.
2316 Car deer crash on W. Michigan Ave. at Charlevoix St.
SATURDAY DECEMBER 16, 2017
0229 Found a dog running at large in the road on Lewis Av. Located owner
1006 Harassment complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St.
1108 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
1505 Harassment complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St..
1525 Found check turned in to PD
1545 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of W Lincoln.
2011 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St
2026 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
2051 Threats complaint from Wenonah St
2230 Assist MSP on M-75 S
Sunday, December 17, 2017
0907 Civil complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St
1014 Report of an audible alarm going on and off in Harbor Ridge Estates.
1532 Report of a physical fight in the 100 block of W Court.
1629 Trespass complaint in the 800 block of S Park St