Boyne City Police incident reports April 30 – May 6

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday April 30

0838 Report of subject staying in the river mouth bathroom.

0955 Salvage inspection

1210 Parking complaint at Michigan and Robinson St.

1210 Loud music complaint at Michigan and Robinson.

2005 Assist Sheriff Dept. on 131 S

2214 Family dispute in the 300 block of E Division St

