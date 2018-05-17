Boyne City Police incident reports April 30 – May 6— May 17, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday April 30
0838 Report of subject staying in the river mouth bathroom.
0955 Salvage inspection
1210 Parking complaint at Michigan and Robinson St.
1210 Loud music complaint at Michigan and Robinson.
2005 Assist Sheriff Dept. on 131 S
2214 Family dispute in the 300 block of E Division St
Tuesday May 1
0130 Barking dog on Pleasant av.
0917 Report of a disturbance in the Open Space. Gone on arrival
1524 Report of broken power pole in the 600 block of E Main St.
1525 Report of lines down and pole on fire on Douglas St
1611 Report of cars and school buses speeding in the 800 block of N Lake St
2117 Assist Sheriff Dept. with search.
Wednesday May 2
0103 Assist Sheriff Dept. with Suspicious in Boyne Falls
0844 Assist citizen with a tree down on Smith St
1103 Assisted Sheriff Dept. in search for missing woman from Springwater Beach.
1201 Report of aggressive dog on Wilson St
1845 Juvenile complaint at the river mouth.
1928 Juvenile complaint in the 200 block of N Lake St
1936 Panic alarm in the Industrial Park
1944 Suspicious vehicle reported in the 500 block of N Lake St
Thursday May 3
0114 Assist Sheriff Dept. & EMS on Church Rd
1105 Report of possible fraud from Ottawa St
1250 Second report of the suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of N Lake St last night.
1419 Found property turned in. Contacted owner. Already replaced. Asked to destroy. Done.
1655 Suspicious vehicle back in the 500 block of N Lake St. Able to make contact. Subject was salesperson.
1658 Unlock at Rotary Park
1753 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of First St
1852 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.
1952 Suspicious subject reported in the 300 block of Silver St. Was subject picking up trash.
Friday May 4
0805 Big portion of Jefferson St washed away in the rain between Clark and North.
0948 Subject at PD to report money stolen electronically from bank account
1129 Fire alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St
1341 Health & Safety complaint on Mae Ln.
1410 Request for No Trespass Order be issued protecting property on Roosevelt St
1427 Citizen assist ref possible fraud complaint
1623 Attempt suicide on Smith St.
1716 Animal complaint in the 400 block of McKinley
1912 Loud music complaint near W Michigan and Robinson. Quiet on arrival, but spoke with a subject there about the noise ordinance.
2017 Help Brownie troop earn Detective badge in the 1200 block of Boyne Av
2347 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Dam Rd
Saturday May 5
0743 MDOP to retaining wall on Sidney St
1120 Littering complaint received from Spring St.
1150 Pavement starting to crumble around a storm drain near Main and Front St
1154 Barking dog complaint in 1200 block of Marshall.
1636 Juvenile complaint in 300 block of E Division St
1642 harassment complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.
1715 Juvenile complaint in woods north of Collings St.
1908 Trespass complaint on Grace Ln.
2131 Assist EMS at Front and Main
2208 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
2218 Assist EMS, Shadow Tr.
Sunday May 6
0038 Assist MSP on Bettman Tr
0225 Suspicious subject reported in the area of Front and Main.
1551 Assist EMS at 1025 in the 1000 block of Robinson.
1859 Report of a vehicle driving in town with a stolen license plate. Located and stopped the car on N. Park near Vogel. Arrest the driver for no insurance. Arrested the passenger on two warrants.
1922 Found wallet in the 400 block of N Lake St
1924 Water line broke in the 900 block of S Lake St
2137 Suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of N Lake St.
2311 Juvenile complaint on Trent St