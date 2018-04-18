Boyne City Police incident reports April 2-8— April 18, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday April 2
0840 NSF check complaint received from the 100 block of N Park St
0946 911 hang up in the 400 block of W Michigan
1453 Found key and fob turned in to PD
2158 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Line St
Tuesday April 3
0458 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Grant St
0816 Suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
0951 Larceny complaint in the 200 block of W Cedar St
1017 Alarm in the 800 block of Front St
1144 Report of CSC that occurred in the 200 block of W Cedar St
1551 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.
Wednesday April 4
1040 Citation issued for speed at Division and Grant.
1225 Request for vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N East St.
Thursday April 5
1640 Suspicious items found in the 400 block of N Lake St.
Friday April 6
707 parking complaint in the 300 block of Silver St.
0908 Assist to CPS
1051 Assist probation officer on S Park St
1300 Found credit card dropped off at PD
1707 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Old Horton Bay Rd.
2005 Assist citizen in the 200 block of N Lake St
Saturday April 7
0213 Arrested subject for OWI at East and Water.
1247 Welfare check in the 500 block of N Lake St
1524 Attempted scam reported from the 400 block of Trent St.
1701 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of West St
1744 Arrested subject on warrant while on traffic stop Lake and State
2256 Enroute to assist Sheriff Dept. on Renkie Rd. Canceled while enroute
2307 Assist MSP on M75 N
2347 Assist MSP on M-75 S
Sunday April 8
1327 Civil complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St
1957 Civil situation in the 100 block of E Michigan Av
2234 Report of vehicle stuck on rock in the 300 block of E Division St. Gone on arrival.