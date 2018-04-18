Boyne City Police incident reports April 2-8

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday April 2

0840 NSF check complaint received from the 100 block of N Park St

0946 911 hang up in the 400 block of W Michigan

1453 Found key and fob turned in to PD

2158 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Line St

Tuesday April 3

0458 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Grant St

0816 Suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

0951 Larceny complaint in the 200 block of W Cedar St

1017 Alarm in the 800 block of Front St

1144 Report of CSC that occurred in the 200 block of W Cedar St

1551 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

Wednesday April 4

1040 Citation issued for speed at Division and Grant.

1225 Request for vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N East St.

Thursday April 5

1640 Suspicious items found in the 400 block of N Lake St.

Friday April 6

707 parking complaint in the 300 block of Silver St.

0908 Assist to CPS

1051 Assist probation officer on S Park St

1300 Found credit card dropped off at PD

1707 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Old Horton Bay Rd.

2005 Assist citizen in the 200 block of N Lake St

Saturday April 7

0213 Arrested subject for OWI at East and Water.

1247 Welfare check in the 500 block of N Lake St

1524 Attempted scam reported from the 400 block of Trent St.

1701 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of West St

1744 Arrested subject on warrant while on traffic stop Lake and State

2256 Enroute to assist Sheriff Dept. on Renkie Rd. Canceled while enroute

2307 Assist MSP on M75 N

2347 Assist MSP on M-75 S

Sunday April 8

1327 Civil complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St

1957 Civil situation in the 100 block of E Michigan Av

2234 Report of vehicle stuck on rock in the 300 block of E Division St. Gone on arrival.