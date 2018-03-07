In The News
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City parks public hearing on restroom grant Thursday
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City schools superintendent Pat Little talks safety
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Feb. 19-25
March 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
March 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County Elected Leadership Summit 2018
March 6, 2018 - #445 Boyne City Gazette March 7
March 3, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents gram “Conservation Districts: Your Land, Your Water, Your Michigan.” 
March 2, 2018 - Michigan driver responsibility fees to be ended sooner
March 2, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt hosts Michigan Chillers author Johnathan Rand
March 1, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne Falls vs. Alba in girls basketball
March 1, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne Falls vs. Alba Feb. 23
March 1, 2018 - Casperson backs ‘surplus’ to finance Michigan Regional Tourism and Sports Fund
March 1, 2018 - Gov. Rick Snyder signs bills reducing taxes for all Michiganders
February 28, 2018 - McLaren Northern Michigan lifts influenza visitor restriction
February 28, 2018 - Northern Michigan business news briefs
February 28, 2018 - Boyne Police incident reports Feb. 12-18
February 28, 2018 - Boyne planners consider capital plan, public hearing, M-75 Corridor, zoning changes
February 28, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings as of Feb. 28
February 27, 2018 - Have coffee with Boyne City schools super Pat Little
February 27, 2018 - Trailhead named for Beaver Island Water Trail
Home / Events / Featured / News / Boyne City parks public hearing on restroom grant Thursday

Boyne City parks public hearing on restroom grant Thursday

— March 7, 2018

The Boyne City Parks and Recreation Board wants your input on a plan to seek a grant that will be used to improve the city’s rivermouth bathroom facilities.

 

The board will be seeking public input at their 5 p.m. Thursday March 8 meeting to consider the possibility of applying to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a grant to help cover a portion of the remodeling cost of the City’s river mouth restrooms located at 45 North Lake St.

The meeting is in the first floor training room of Boyne City Hall, 319 North Lake St.

Most state grants require a local match, usually 25 percent of the project’s cost, or more, with requests providing a greater local match usually getting more favorable consideration.

The river mouth restrooms are some of Boyne City’s most heavily used restrooms being on both the Lake Charlevoix and Boyne River waterfronts, close to downtown and open all year.

The proposed improvements would improve the appearance, operation and capacity of the restrooms.

Preliminary drawings showing restroom concepts are available on the City’s website, www.cityofboynecity.com or are available for review at the Boyne City offices, 319 North Lake St.

Questions or comments regarding this matter can be directed to Barb Brooks, Boyne City Executive Assistant at bbrooks@boynecity.com or 582-0336.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
1:47 AM EST on March 07, 2018
Expires:
12:00 PM EST on March 08, 2018
Snow Showers
Wednesday
Snow Showers
50%
Snow
Wednesday Night
Snow
90%
Snow Showers
Thursday
Snow Showers
70%
Snow Showers
Thursday Night
Snow Showers
40%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031