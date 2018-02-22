In The News
February 22, 2018 - Funeral Thursday Feb. 22 for Marie Schmittdiel of Boyne City
February 22, 2018 - Boyne City Taproom Business After Hours in photos
February 22, 2018 - Boyne Police weekly reports Feb. 5-11
February 22, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Feb. 10 synopsis
February 22, 2018 - Boyne City Middle School skiers win Lake Charlevoix Cup
February 22, 2018 - Boyne City’s Alison Burnell succeeding with entrepreneurship program
February 21, 2018 - Charlevoix County could get over $425k in state road funds
February 21, 2018 - Boyne Falls official questions management, financial oversight
February 21, 2018 - Parents demand answers about bomb threats; Boyne City schools respond
February 21, 2018 - Boyne City Ramblers Wrestling tourney
February 20, 2018 - #443 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 21
February 14, 2018 - Charlevoix’s state senator Wayne Schmidt talks Michigan free fishing weekend
February 14, 2018 - Need work? NAI factory in Gaylord part of 139 new jobs
February 14, 2018 - Boyne Police incident reports Jan. 29 – Feb. 4
February 14, 2018 - Affordable housing theme of Boyne City joint boards meeting
February 13, 2018 - #442 Boyne City Gazette Feb 14
February 8, 2018 - Networking and fun at Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours events
February 8, 2018 - Boyne Falls 2018 Homecoming basketball game, king and queen crowning
February 7, 2018 - Sweet treats and big fun planned for 2018 Chocolate Covered Boyne
February 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
Home / Featured / News / Sports / Boyne City Middle School skiers win Lake Charlevoix Cup

Boyne City Middle School skiers win Lake Charlevoix Cup

— February 22, 2018

The Boyne City Ramblers Middle School Ski Team claimed the 2018 Lake Charlevoix Cup on Tuesday Feb. 13.

 

According to coach Chris Kuhn, winning the overall cup took great scoring from the entire team, and all athletes did an amazing job.

Of 12 podium positions, the Ramblers gave up only two. Girls Giant Slalom results are Lydia Frasz in first, Taylor Stockwell in second, and Ella Doumanian in third.

The Boys Giant Slalom results included Jed Turcott in first, and Phillip Banner in second.

Girls Downhill results were Taylor Stockwell with a first-place win, and Lydia Frasz in second.

Boys Downhill Results were Phillip Banner in first and Jed Turcott in third.

 

Pictured are the Girls Giant Slalom winners: (from left) Lydia Frasz in first, Taylor Stockwell in second, and Ella Doumanian in third.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
0%
Ice Pellets
Thursday Night
Ice Pellets
70%
Rain
Friday
Rain
90%
Partly Cloudy
Friday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  