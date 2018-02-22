Boyne City Middle School skiers win Lake Charlevoix Cup— February 22, 2018
The Boyne City Ramblers Middle School Ski Team claimed the 2018 Lake Charlevoix Cup on Tuesday Feb. 13.
According to coach Chris Kuhn, winning the overall cup took great scoring from the entire team, and all athletes did an amazing job.
Of 12 podium positions, the Ramblers gave up only two. Girls Giant Slalom results are Lydia Frasz in first, Taylor Stockwell in second, and Ella Doumanian in third.
The Boys Giant Slalom results included Jed Turcott in first, and Phillip Banner in second.
Girls Downhill results were Taylor Stockwell with a first-place win, and Lydia Frasz in second.
Boys Downhill Results were Phillip Banner in first and Jed Turcott in third.