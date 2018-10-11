In The News
October 11, 2018 - Boyne City leaf pickups begin soon
October 10, 2018 - Networking event features local food businesses
October 10, 2018 - Michigan SOS urged to educate public on elimination of straight party voting
October 10, 2018 - MDOT seeks input on long-range transportation plan
October 10, 2018 - Boyne forum offers potential housing issue solutions
October 10, 2018 - Charlevoix County Circuit, District, Clerk filings
October 9, 2018 - Lunch lecture with NCMC’s new prez
October 9, 2018 - A train from Ann Arbor to Traverse City?
October 9, 2018 - Helping Northern Michigan businesses retain employees
October 9, 2018 - #476 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 10
October 7, 2018 - Stabenow, Peters urge Army Corps to fund Great Lakes projects
October 6, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
October 5, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon program on threats to local waters
October 5, 2018 - Michigan remains a manufacturing leader
October 4, 2018 - NOTICE – Request for Bids: Sale of Farmers Market Trailer
October 4, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 26 synopsis
October 4, 2018 - Stabenow, Peters urge action to improve dental health for Michigan seniors
October 3, 2018 - Line 5 to be shut down, replaced
October 3, 2018 - MI 105th candidate Frugé criticizes failure to enhance pipeline safety
October 3, 2018 - Need help paying for college?
Home / Events / Free / News / Boyne City leaf pickups begin soon

Boyne City leaf pickups begin soon

— October 11, 2018

Boyne City Fall leaf pickup begins on Monday Oct. 15 and will conclude Monday Nov. 12.

Leaves will be picked up on Mondays and Fridays only.

The City will pick up leaves during the above scheduled dates only.

After the scheduled date, citizens will be responsible for their own leaves.

Please set bagged leaves curbside any time after the first day of pickup, in biodegradable paper bags.

City crews will pick up the bags as time allows.

If your bags have been out for an extended period of time and have not been collected, please notify Boyne City Hall at 582-6597.

Biodegradable paper bags are available at Boyne City Ace Hardware and Boyne Co-op or can be purchased from any other source.

Please put only leaves in bags as they are not strong enough to hold sticks, sand or stones and will tear upon lifting.

Brush will not be picked up; however, residents may take their brush and leaves, either bagged in biodegradable bags or un-bagged, up to the North Boyne Compost Site at the end of Robinson Street, which is open seven days a week for your convenience.

Commercial businesses may also utilize the compost area with their city issued permit.

City Ordinance prohibits depositing leaves or other yard waste in the street.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Friday
Overcast
20%
Overcast
Friday Night
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
0%
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday Night
Mostly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  