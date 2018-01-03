In The News
Boyne City lauded for financial reporting

January 3, 2018

The municipality of Boyne City has been recognized for its financial reporting.

 

At the Tuesday Dec. 12 Boyne City Commission meeting, Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer (left) and Boyne City Clerk/Treasurer Cindy Grice were presented with the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

Neidhamer and Grice accepted the award on behalf of the city and the Boyne City Commission from Joe Verlin of the auditing firm of Gabridge & Company of Grand Rapids and Traverse City.

Verlin said this nationwide award has been earned by only about one percent of the local governments in the state.

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain said earning this award is another indication that the citizens and taxpayers of Boyne City can be confident on how their tax dollars are being used and reported and that the city’s procedures, practices and transparency are at the forefront of all governments in the country.

To earn the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Boyne City had to substantially conform to the program’s demanding criteria, which go well beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles.

Boyne City’s current budget and most recent audit are available for review at the Boyne City Hall, the Boyne District Library or cityofboynecity.com.

 

