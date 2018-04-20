In The News
Boyne City July 4 volunteers needed; info meeting Monday April 23

Boyne City July 4 volunteers needed; info meeting Monday April 23

— April 20, 2018

With several of Boyne City’s Independence Day festival organizers planning to retire after this year, the city’s 4th of July Committee will need new volunteers to help keep the events going.

After more than three decades of service, 4th of July Committee Co-chairs Liz Kroondyk and Ann Parks will be stepping down.

Organizers fear that, if enough people do not volunteer to take over the festival’s operations, this could be the final year for the popular event.

Boyne City’s Fourth of July fun has traditionally included a soapbox car race, river race, fireworks, live music, food vendors, a carnival, a footrace, and much more.

Those interested in learning more about helping to run the festival should attend an informational meeting which will outline the work to be done.

Some of the duties will include coordination of the parade, running race, sponsors, fireworks, and safety.

The informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday April 23 in the commissioner chambers at Boyne City Hall.

More info at (231) 675-5014 or kroon@charter.net.

