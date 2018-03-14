In The News
Boyne City July 4 festival leaders stepping down

— March 14, 2018

With several of Boyne City’s Independence Day festival organizers planning to retire after this year, the city’s 4th of July Committee will need new volunteers to help keep the events going.

 

After more than three decades of service, 4th of July Committee Co-chairs Liz Kroondyk and Ann Parks will be stepping down.

Organizers fear that, if enough people do not volunteer to take over the festival’s operations, this could be the final year for the popular event.

Boyne City’s Fourth of July fun has traditionally included a soapbox car race, river race, fireworks, live music, food vendors, a carnival, a footrace, and much more.

Those interested in learning more about helping to run the festival should attend an informational meeting which will outline the work to be done.

Some of the duties will include coordination of the parade, running race, sponsors, fireworks, and safety.

The informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday April 23 in the commissioner chambers at Boyne City Hall. More info at (231) 675-5014 or kroon@charter.net.

Also, after 15 years as the director of Boyne City’s Independence Day Run, Barb Bryant will be stepping down after this year’s event.

A volunteer is sought to work with Bryant to see how the race is organized this year, and then take over her duties after 2018.

Bryant said she is willing to help the new director in 2019.

Over the years, race participation has grown from fewer than 200 to over a thousand runners.

This fundraiser has become an integral portion of Boyne’s fireworks funding.

Those interested should email Bryant at runboyne@charter.net.

 

