Boyne City holds its own Women’s March

On Saturday Jan. 20, on the anniversary of the 2017 National Women’s March, a similar march was held throughout the United States. In Boyne City, more than 100 people joined for their own commemorative march through town. Pictured here are some of the local attendees at Boyne City Hall, where the group ended its march. Photo by Chris Faulknor