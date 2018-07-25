In The News
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 2-8
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City holds goal-setting session
July 25, 2018 - Family fun at Raven Hill Summer Magic Festival
July 25, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist
July 25, 2018 - Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects
July 24, 2018 - Standard and Poor’s ups Michigan economic outlook
July 24, 2018 - #465 Boyne City Gazette July 25
July 23, 2018 - Bay Harbor Arts Festival July 27-28
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
July 20, 2018 - New Michigan laws aimed at protecting bicyclists on roads﻿
July 20, 2018 - Gov. Snyder supports environmental quality openness, oversight
July 20, 2018 - Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry
July 19, 2018 - Family fun planned for Boyne library’s 100th year
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Aug. 7 primary election in Charlevoix County
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Election accuracy tests
July 19, 2018 - Jazz at Walloon event to benefit St. Michael Academy
Home / Featured / News / Boyne City holds goal-setting session

Boyne City holds goal-setting session

— July 25, 2018

Nearly two dozen residents, business owners, and public officials gathered Monday July 16 to discuss the future of Boyne City.

Boyne City officials hosted the event—which they say already had the input of more than 500 people leading up to last week’s session—in the newly renovated Veterans Park Pavilion.

 

“Nineteen years ago, the city commission and city staff decided to do a survey that involved the public in determining the goals of the city,” Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer said at the opening of this year’s goal-setting meeting…. “And, we have evolved over the past 19 years in the process of involving the public, using the data effectively, and using the data to set city goals.”

Neidhamer quoted longtime Boyne City Commissioner Ron Grunch saying, “Our city-wide goals reflect what our residents want, not just what the five commissioners want.”

Neidhamer lauded Boyne City Manager Michael Cain for using the goal-setting information to help focus the commission over the years to accomplish a number of projects.

“Every two or three years, we tweak the process to try to capture the best data possible to guide us in a direction that reflects what our residents want—from building a new wastewater treatment plant, to building new infrastructure, a revitalized downtown, improved parks and trails, a robust business park, and a new city hall,” said Neidhamer. “We have come a long way in meeting our goals.”

Boyne City Commissioner Dean Solomon then discussed the session’s process.

Solomon said the idea behind tweaking the process is to improve the process and get more people involved.

“We also realized that, if we have many goals, the city has no goals at all,” he said. “So, we wanted this process to get to a point where we have a smaller number—four to five goals—that more people have an opportunity to participate in.”

In previous years, the city held the goal-setting session first and then circulated a survey. This year, the process was reversed.

From the survey, taken by more than 500 people—mostly Boyne City residents—five issues were identified for discussion.

“We had hundreds of written comments,” Solomon said.

Those in attendance then broke into five groups to discuss and take notes on the five topics:
• Keeping young adults in Boyne
• Water quality protection
• Family supporting jobs
• Downtown vitality
• Affordable housing

Public comments from the survey will be combined with results from last week’s session and mulled by city officials during a Boyne City Commission work meeting on Tuesday Aug. 7.

The meeting is open to the public.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm
Wednesday
Thunderstorm
90%
Thunderstorm
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorm
90%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
50%
Chance of Rain
Thursday Night
Chance of Rain
50%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  