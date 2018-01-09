In The News
Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team

— January 9, 2018

Boyne City Public Schools Athletic Department would like to invite the public to a special night of recognition and celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the 1977 boys Basketball State Semi-Finalists team during halftime of the Varsity Boys basketball game against Charlevoix on Friday, January 12th, 2018.

The 1976-77 team finished their stellar season 18-7, after beating Charlevoix 66-58 in the District Finals, and Reed City in the Regional Finals with a score of 84-78. They fell short to Saginaw Saint Peter & Paul 75-41 in the state semi-finals.

Members of the team will be on-hand to watch the banner unveiling in the Wheelhouse, but if you are unable to attend in person, Boyne City High School Visual Imaging Class will be broadcasting the games, along with the halftime celebrations, on RSN (Rambler Sports Network).

www.boyne.k12.mi.us

click on the RSN graphic and enter the password: 01.12

January 12th will also be a big night for our 2nd attempt at winning the MHSAA’s Battle of the Fans competition. We are asking students and fans alike to “throwback” to the ’70s and ’80s.

