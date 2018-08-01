Boyne City High School Class of 1978 reunion

The Boyne City High School (BCHS) Class of 1978 is holding its 40th High School …

The time for the event is 3 to 6 p.m., but from 6 p.m. on all alumni of BCHS are invited to join in.

There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and dress is casual.

If any 1978 classmates are planning on attending the 40th H.S. Reunion, they can $25 pay at the door.

After 6 p.m., there is no charge.