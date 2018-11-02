BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 2, 2018 - CLAIMS NOTICE – Robert Vratanina revocable trust
November 2, 2018 - CLAIMS NOTICE – Dorothea Vratanina revocable trust
November 2, 2018 - Boyne City Hall open for absentee ballots Saturday
November 2, 2018 - Charlevoix County court, clerk filings
November 2, 2018 - Stabenow battling unfair trade for Michigan cherry growers

Boyne City Hall open for absentee ballots Saturday

— November 2, 2018

Boyne City Hall, located at 319 North Lake St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 3 to allow for the issuing and receiving of absentee ballots for the Tuesday Nov. 6 General Election.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 6.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday Night
Mostly Cloudy
0%
Rain
Sunday
Rain
90%
Chance of Rain
Sunday Night
Chance of Rain
70%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

November 2018
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  