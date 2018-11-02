Boyne City Hall open for absentee ballots Saturday

Boyne City Hall, located at 319 North Lake St., will be open from 9 a.m. to …

Boyne City Hall, located at 319 North Lake St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 3 to allow for the issuing and receiving of absentee ballots for the Tuesday Nov. 6 General Election.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 6.