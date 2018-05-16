Boyne City Gazette picks up 14 honors in Michigan Press Association Awards

The Boyne City Gazette was awarded in numerous categories in this year’s Michigan Press Association …

The Boyne City Gazette was awarded in numerous categories in this year’s Michigan Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

Among the Gazette’s 14 awards and honorable mentions were First Place for Best Newspaper Design and Second Place for Newspaper of the Year in the Weekly Class D category.

“I’m proud that The Boyne City Gazette was the second-place winner for Newspaper of the Year,” said Publisher Chris Faulknor. “But, moreso, I’m proud of the other awards and what they reflect. For example, the Spot News Story Award was the result of a photo and story about the vandalism of Family Fare, and we were the first news agency on the scene because one of our readers called us.”

He added, “Every entry has a deeper story and a deeper meaning to me, that’s how they made it into the contest, and I’m thrilled that a statewide agency sees the same value in our product that we do.”

—List of Honors—

Newspaper of the Year

Second Place to the Boyne City Gazette for Chris Faulknor, Publisher and Editor Benjamin J. Gohs.

Best Column

Second Place for “Genuine Imitation Poverty,” by Benjamin Gohs.

Judge comments: “Wow! Reading this I was trying to imagine a poverty simulation that really gets to the heart of many, many impoverished lives. You did a fantastic job of describing it for your readers.”

Best Editorial

Second Place for “Online Anonymity Unleashes Disdain,” by Benjamin Gohs.

Judge comments: “Good points being made here. This issue is one that many newspapers struggle with. Additionally, the emotional reaction from members of the community, readers and non-readers alike can generate frustration.”

Best Newspaper Design

First Place to the Boyne City Gazette for best design.

Business/Agriculture News

Honorable Mention for, “Area Businesses Help Form New Group to Stop Enbridge Line 5,” by Benjamin Gohs.

Judge comments: “As the editor of a hyper-local publication myself, I understand why someone might be hesitant to include more of a national perspective. However, a national perspective is exactly what this story needed. A story regarding the integrity of America’s oil and gas pipelines couldn’t be more relevant. This story tells the feelings of the local community extremely well.”

Feature Photo

• First Place for, “Boyne Meets Broadway,” by Christopher Faulknor.

Judge comments: “Beautiful photo! Always a nice surprise when going through the picture someone took from an event and find a gem like this in there.”

• The Boyne City Gazette also received an Honorable Mention in the feature photo category for the piece “Honoring Fallen Soldiers” by Christopher Faulknor.

Judge comments: “Heartwarming photo. Nice front page article also.”

News Enterprise Reporting

Third Place for, “5-3 PC vote moves Macksey rezone request to next stage,” by Benjamin Gohs.

Judge comments: “Good story, great layout, interesting to the reader.”

News Photo

Second Place for “Last of the Demolition,” by Christopher Faulknor.

Judge comments: “Amazing photo, and nice article. A little heartbreaking to see such a beautiful mural getting demolished, but the photo captures it in a bittersweet way.”

Photo Story

First Place for “The Last River Draw,” by Christopher Faulknor and Benjamin Gohs.

Judge comments: “Love everything about this entry. The photos really say it all!”

Special Section

Third Place for “Fall Sports,” by Christopher Faulknor and Benjamin Gohs.

Judge comments: “Very good local fall sports preview.”

Sports Photo

Honorable Mention for “Down for the Count,” by Christopher Faulknor

Spot News Story

• First Place for “Paint Protest Lands Liquor Store Owner in County Jail,” by Christopher Faulknor and Benjamin Gohs.

• The Boyne City Gazette also took Second Place in the Spot News category for “Meeting of Concerned Citizens Turns Ugly When Reporter Refuses to Leave,” by Christopher Faulknor and Benjamin Gohs.”