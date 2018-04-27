In The News
April 27, 2018 - Boyne City Gazette a finalist for Class D Weekly Michigan Press Association Newspaper of the Year
April 27, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: NCMC special meeting to choose presidential finalist
April 26, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Stiggs Brewery hosts Boyne Chamber networking event
April 26, 2018 - Support water safety in Charlevoix County with life jacket loan program
April 26, 2018 - Charlevoix County Sheriff notes: ORV class, animal control protocol
April 26, 2018 - Get your Charlevoix County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner tickets
April 26, 2018 - Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan Democrats host union appreciation picnic
April 25, 2018 - Boyne City Paint The Town Red 2018 in photos
April 25, 2018 - Michigan Sen. Wayne Schmidt hosts Boy Scouts in Lansing
April 25, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses Jan. 9 – Feb. 27
April 25, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports, April 9-15
April 25, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
April 24, 2018 - Former Boyne City Police Chief Randy Howard dead at age 65
April 24, 2018 - North Central Michigan College employees vote for MEA representation
April 24, 2018 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month
April 24, 2018 - Little Traverse Conservancy Director Tom Bailey debuts book
April 24, 2018 - #452 Boyne City Gazette April 25
April 20, 2018 - Boyne City July 4 volunteers needed; info meeting Monday April 23
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix Probate notice to creditors of Scott R. Spalding
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 11 synopsis
Home / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City Gazette a finalist for Class D Weekly Michigan Press Association Newspaper of the Year

Boyne City Gazette a finalist for Class D Weekly Michigan Press Association Newspaper of the Year

— April 27, 2018

The Boyne City Gazette has been nominated as one of three Class D Weekly finalists for the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest Newspaper of the Year Award.

The Boyne City Gazette, founded in 2009, was announced in early April alongside the State Line Observer and Oxford Leader, the two other finalists in its circulation class.

“I’m honored that our efforts in providing a quality newspaper to the local area are being recognized, especially by a statewide organization,” said Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor. “We’ve worked hard to make The Boyne City Gazette the best it can be—and, this wouldn’t be possible without our local subscribers and advertisers.”

Winners of this year’s Michigan Press Association awards will be announced during the association’s annual awards banquet on May 10 in Lansing.

“The Newspaper of the Year Award honors the newspaper winning the most points awarded for placing in each editorial contest,” states the MPA official contest guidelines. “There will be one award in each of the eight editorial circulation classes.”

Contest categories include spot news story, news enterprise reporting, government/education news, business/agriculture news, feature story, best editorial, best column, best newspaper design, best page or pages design, special section, news photo, feature photo, photo story, sports photograph, sports writing, best sports column, and sports feature.

“I’m certainly excited at the prospect of winning newspaper of the year,” said Boyne City Gazette Editor Benjamin J. Gohs. “Being nominated also means we won a fair number of awards—and we are eager to find out which ones.”

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Friday Night
Partly Cloudy
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
0%
Clear
Saturday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  