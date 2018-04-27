Boyne City Gazette a finalist for Class D Weekly Michigan Press Association Newspaper of the Year

The Boyne City Gazette has been nominated as one of three Class D Weekly finalists …

The Boyne City Gazette has been nominated as one of three Class D Weekly finalists for the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest Newspaper of the Year Award.

The Boyne City Gazette, founded in 2009, was announced in early April alongside the State Line Observer and Oxford Leader, the two other finalists in its circulation class.

“I’m honored that our efforts in providing a quality newspaper to the local area are being recognized, especially by a statewide organization,” said Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor. “We’ve worked hard to make The Boyne City Gazette the best it can be—and, this wouldn’t be possible without our local subscribers and advertisers.”

Winners of this year’s Michigan Press Association awards will be announced during the association’s annual awards banquet on May 10 in Lansing.

“The Newspaper of the Year Award honors the newspaper winning the most points awarded for placing in each editorial contest,” states the MPA official contest guidelines. “There will be one award in each of the eight editorial circulation classes.”

Contest categories include spot news story, news enterprise reporting, government/education news, business/agriculture news, feature story, best editorial, best column, best newspaper design, best page or pages design, special section, news photo, feature photo, photo story, sports photograph, sports writing, best sports column, and sports feature.

“I’m certainly excited at the prospect of winning newspaper of the year,” said Boyne City Gazette Editor Benjamin J. Gohs. “Being nominated also means we won a fair number of awards—and we are eager to find out which ones.”