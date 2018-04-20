In The News
Boyne City, Ellsworth students among CTAC art show winners

Boyne City, Ellsworth students among CTAC art show winners

— April 20, 2018

On Saturday, April 7, Crooked Tree Arts Center-Petoskey’s Annual Youth Art Show opened.

The artwork created by students in the Char-Em ISD, and homeschool students in Charlevoix and Emmet counties will be on display through Saturday May 5.

 

Artist and retired arts educator Mary Grosvenor served as juror for the student exhibition, judging the work of 27 schools and hundreds of students.

During the opening reception she announced the winning artists, which are as follows:

Sally Chadwick McKenzie Memorial Award – “Calendar of Villains & Heroes” by Samantha Grimes, Grade 11, Concord Academy Boyne City

Louise Herlocher Memorial Award: 3-D – “Final Exam Tea Pot” by Houston Spencer, Grade 12, Boyne City High School

First Place – “Untitled” by Gerard Conti, Grade 11, Petoskey High School

Second Place – “Connections” by Ben Sampson, Grade 12, Harbor Springs High School

Third Place – “Color Study” by Sienna McDaniel, Grade 11, Ellsworth High School

Honorable Mentions:

“Loki” by Lanie Black, Grade 7, Concord Academy Boyne City

“Still Life with Flowers” by Jaden Booth, Grade 10, Pellston High School

“Michigan Vacation” and “Colorful Person” by Elizabeth Dickinson, Grade 12, Boyne City High School

“Water Bottle Assemblage” by Mrs. Johnson’s 3rd & 4th Grade, Harbor Light Christian School

“Song in the Darkness” by Brianna Jutson, Grade 12, Pellston High School

“A Bird in the Hands” by Journey Khaled, Grade 12, Concord Academy Boyne City

“My Mom” by Josie LaCombe, Grade 4, Boyne City Elementary

“Braid” by Molly Malec, Grade 10, Concord Academy Petoskey

“Untitled” by Haley Peterson, Grade 11, Petoskey High School

“Self Portrait” by Elise Tebeau, Grade 4, Sheridan Elementary School

“The Hands Resist Him” by Toby Turner, Grade 11, Boyne City High School

“Untitled” by Tatum Weller, Grade 11, Petoskey High School

“Zentangle House” by Jordan Williams, Grade 11, Pellston High School

New this year, Crooked Tree Arts Center was happy to add a new award to the Youth Art Show.

Anne Morningstar and Brian Bates, owners of Bear Creek Organic Farm, presented the inaugural Morningstar-Bates Achievement Award to Alice Principi, Grade 12, from Pellston High School for her piece, “Stone Statue.”

An artist herself, Anne Morningstar is also Professor of Design at North Central Michigan College and a CTAC Board Member.

Support is provided in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and CTAC’s Visual Arts Presenter – Edward Jones of Petoskey, Harbor Springs and Traverse City.

For more information on the Youth Art Show and the Youth Arts Festival, contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org.

The Youth Art Show is one of the many activities scheduled for the Annual Youth Arts Festival.

Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street in Petoskey.

 

Pictured in the featured image are:
“Final Exam Tea Pot” by Houston Spencer, Grade 12, Boyne City High School
“Calendar of Villains & Heroes” by Samantha Grimes, Grade 12, Concord Academy Boyne City
“Color Study” by Sienna McDaniel, Grade 11, Ellsworth High School

