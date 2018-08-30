Boyne City Drag Races Sunday

If you love fast cars, trucks and motorcycles, you won’t want to miss the Boyne …

If you love fast cars, trucks and motorcycles, you won’t want to miss the Boyne City Labor Day Drag Race event on Sunday Sept. 2.

The gates will open for registration at 8:30 a.m. and a driver meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Racing noon – 5 p.m.

The action will take place at the Boyne City Airport, 1048 East Main St. in Boyne City.

Racers compete down a side by side 1/8 mile runway, at least 660 feet, and will be recorded on advanced systems.

Recent years have seen around over 100 cars participate and, generally, the weather has been cooperative.

Aside from muscle cars, you will also find trucks, motorcycles and snowmobiles competing for best times and new records.

Under 12 get in free, and for adults it’s $10.