Boyne City Commission synopses October 2017

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

minute synopsis

October 10, 2017 – Approved the September 26, 2017 City …

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

minute synopsis

October 10, 2017 – Approved the September 26, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the recommendation of the Airport Advisory Board to appoint Richard Wright as an Ex-Officio member with a term expiring August 24, 2020; approved to re-appoint Cindy Banner to the Compensation Commission for a five-year term expiring 10/1/2022; approved to appoint Rob Swartz to the Compensation Commission for a four-year term expiring 10/1/2021; approved the recommendation to appoint Gow Litzenburger to the Parks and Recreation Board effective November 1, 2017 to serve the remainder of Mike Doumanian’s term, which expires 12/31/2018; approved the recommendation to appoint Diane Sterling to the Parks and Recreation Board to serve the remainder of Patrick Patoka’s term which expires 12/31/2020; accepted the grooming machine and the proposal from Michael Cortright for trail grooming at Avalanche Park including allowing the winter storage of the equipment at the garage at Avalanche Park and assisting with the cost of fuel for grooming operations; approved to allow City staff to apply for a grant through Great Lakes Energy People Fund for an amount of approximately $3,000 to purchase exercise equipment for the City Hall fitness room and allow staff to carry out implementation of the grant if successful; accepted the proposal from Consumers Energy for the removal of 18 unneeded street lights throughout the City at a cost of $9,733; approved bid from R. Roese Contracting Co. Inc in the amount of $559,976.96 to construct the new 10” force main between Moll Drive and Topolinski Road

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

minute synopsis

October 24, 2017 – Approved the October 10, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the October 17, 2017 City Commission special meeting minutes; approved bid in the amount not to exceed $16,000 to Tri-County Excavating to remove the dangerous structure at 204 S. East Street, on parcel number 15-051-341-143-00, owned by David and Daniel Chapp; approved proposal for professional services associated with the West Michigan/Woodland water main extension project at a cost of $18,900 for the design and bidding phase and an additional $19,200 for the construction phase ($38,100 for both phases) contingent upon the City moving forward with the required next steps of the special assessment process and authorize staff to execute the agreement and move forward with each phase if and when appropriate; approved to purchase 8 Axon Body 2 cameras in the amount of $3,295.68; approved contract with Robinson’s Landscape and Nursery in the amount not to exceed $7,410 for the purchase and installation of 25 trees; approved the recommendation of the Compensation Commission to

increase the Mayor’s compensation from $3,000 to $3,250 annually and the Commissioner’s compensation from $2,500 to $2,700 annually; approved recommendation to increase the City Manager’s annual compensation by 2.5% resulting in a new annual salary of $107,625 effective retroactively to May 1, 2017.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

minute synopsis

October 30, 2017 – approved to create a special assessment district for the development of the proposed West Michigan and Woodland Street Water System Extension based on the criteria of the City Manager’s memo of October 13, 2017 to include the 7 points items; 1) Residents report failing wells, poor water quality and desire for improved fire-fighting resources as demonstrating the need for the proposed improvements; (2)The installation of water mains and hydrants on West Michigan, Bay and Woodland Streets as shown on the provided map and generally quantified in the information provided by consulting engineer C2AE on page 5; (3) The special assessment district limits shall be designated as the properties within the red hashed lines on the map provided on page 4; (4) The lands affected shall be the lots within the special assessment district limits; (5) The project will be paid for 100% by the land especially benefitted; (6) The assessment shall be covered by twenty (20) annual installments at an interest rate of four (4) percent and (7) The City Manager shall prepare plans, profiles and specifications for the work to be done.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer