Boyne City Commission meeting highlights

The Boyne City Commission met last week for its regular bi-monthly meeting to discuss and decide a number of business items.

Following are highlights of the Tuesday Sept. 11 meeting.

City Goals

Consideration to review the revised goals, make any appropriate changes, consider them for adoption and determine the preferred timeframe for a Joint Board and Commission meeting regarding the goals.

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain discussed the revisions and the draft goals that were presented.

Goals presented:

• Be excellent stewards of taxpayer funds – Develop tools and processes to allocate city funds very efficiently and better forecast future City financial needs and challenges.

• Engage our Community – Get more residents involved in Boyne City government more often. Make it easy for residents to learn about city policies, operations and actions.

• Increase Housing availability

Work with all segments of the community to develop and implement a common vision leading to a sustainable mix of housing options in and around Boyne City that maintains our community character.

Align our city regulations and plans to support this vision.

• Protect Lake Charlevoix and the Boyne River – Protect and enhance lake and river water quality, especially impacts of storm water runoff.

• Keep Boyne City’s economy strong and resilient – Foster a strong local year-round economy that builds upon existing businesses and welcomes new compatible ones. Focus efforts and resources to create family sustaining jobs. Enhance city plans and policies to further support business development.

• Enhance recreational opportunities in Boyne City’s parks and public spaces – Complete current and planned recreation projects and develop a vision for future recreation programs.

The next step would be a joint Board and Commission meeting to review them and begin plans to move the goals forward.

Board Discussion:

Boyne City Commissioner Ron Grunch said the city needs to work on key initiatives and return on investment and that there’s room for more scrutinizing.

Boyne City Commissioner Dean Solomon said the city needs to determine how to measure success.

Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin said he thinks the city needs action items to get to the boards and commissions and needs to be more specific.

The commission voted unanimously to adopt the goals as presented.

Work Sessions

The commission voted to schedule a city commission work session for 10 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 2, and a Joint Board and Commission meeting with the city commission to be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 16.

Engineering Services

Consideration to approve an agreement with C2AE for the construction phase services for the West Michigan Water Main Extension project in the amount of $19,200 and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents. Cain discussed the contract for engineering services for the construction phase for the project. This is an estimated total on a time and material basis.

Motion was unanimously approved

Special Presentation

Boyne City Police Chief Gaither gave a special thank-you to John McLeod and Josette Lory for their contribution of $7,000 to the Boyne City Police Department.

Gaither said John is also a very valuable member of the police force. John discussed the fundraising open house event. Funds were raised via a raffle of generously donated items.

Thank-you BCPD

Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education President Ken Schrader wrote a letter to Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither and also sent it to the Boyne City Commission.

In his letter, he wrote:

“Dear Chief Gaither, on behalf of the district and the board of education, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your diligent and thorough investigation resulting in the apprehension of the individual responsible for the bomb threat earlier this year. It has brought peace to many students, parents, staff, and community members.”

Schrader further wrote, “The district highly values your department’s continued involvement and commitment to the school system in making our environment feel safe.”

Public Comment

Susan Conklin from the Good Neighbors Food Pantry announced the Pantry’s 3rd anniversary. She said there are 57 families served for a total of 222 people.

The pantry provides Thanksgiving meals and Christmas meals for those without children who would normally receive the Christmas meal from Boyne Area Community Christmas.

Food is provided by a pantry garden, farmers market food rescue, and a partnership through Manna.

She said there are over 70 volunteers who treat shoppers with kindness, dignity and respect, and the community has generously supported efforts.