Boyne City Commission meeting highlights

Boyne City Commission meeting highlights

— April 5, 2018

The Boyne City Commission’s last meeting of March had a relatively light agenda which included a public hearing on the Rivermouth Restroom renovation project, a change to the city’s marina rates, and a move to qualify a section of street as an Act 51 road.

Following are the highlights of the Tuesday March 27 Boyne City Commission meeting.

 

Rivermouth Restroom
1. Consideration to hold a public hearing to consider comments from the public regarding two separate grant applications to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Recreation Passport and Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the Rivermouth Restroom Renovation project.
2. Consideration to approve a resolution in support of a grant application to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund in the amount of $92,800 for the Rivermouth Restroom Renovation project and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents.
3. Consideration to approve a resolution in support of a grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreation Passport program in the amount of $92,800 for the Rivermouth Restroom Renovation project and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents.
Boyne City Executive Assistant Barb Brooks discussed two separate grants the city is applying for.
One from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreation Passport fund and one from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund. It is only possible to receive grant funds from one source, but it allowable to apply to both sources. The grant request is for $92,800 for the Boyne City Rivermouth Restroom Renovation project.
The resolution to approve support of a grant application to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund in the amount of $92,800 for the Rivermouth Restroom Renovation project and authorize the city manager to execute the documents passed by a 4-0 vote. Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin was excused as absent.

Marina Rates
Consideration to approve the updated Marina rates effective immediately for use during the 2018 boating season and authorize staff to execute the new rates.
Boyne City Executive Assistant Barb Brooks discussed the proposed rates for the 2018 Marina Season. In order to implement the 2018 rates, the city needs to have them adopted prior to the new budget going into effect. The increase is to the seasonal rates only and allows for a discount for those paying by cash or check.
The motion to approve the updated marina rates effective immediately for use during the 2018 boating season and authorize staff to execute the new rates was passed 4-0.

ACT 51 Resolution
Consideration to approve a resolution to add 528 feet of Robinson Street to the City’s Act 51 road system as presented and authorize the City Manager to sign the required documents.
Boyne City Public Works Superintendent Andy Kovolski discussed the resolution to add 528 feet of Robinson Street to the city’s Act 51 road system.
This is the section of Robinson that was upgraded during construction of the new DPW garage.
This will enable the city to collect Act 51 funds for this road segment to help with maintenance and repair.
The resolution was approved 4-0.

 

