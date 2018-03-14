Boyne City Commission meeting highlights

The Boyne City Commission considered a number of matters at its regular Tuesday Feb. 27 …

The Boyne City Commission considered a number of matters at its regular Tuesday Feb. 27 meeting.

Topics included a demonstration garden, museum concept design, street work plans, and proposed ordinance changes. Following are the highlights.

Demo garden

Commissioners considered a proposal to approve the placement of a demonstration garden in Sunset Park. Boyne City Public Works Superintendent Andy Kovolski introduced the demonstration garden proposed along the lake shore on city-owned property. Their specific area of interest is the west end of Sunset Park, from the mouth of the Boyne River south 220 feet.

This would be close to where the sidewalk along the lake shore and the one along the north side of Water Street intersect. This will be built by local landscape companies voluntarily.

Members of the Lake Charlevoix Association discussed the project. Kecia Freed said she thinks the project sounds like a fantastic idea. And, Michele Hewitt commented about people using that area for fishing.

The motion was approved 4-0 as Boyne City Commissioner Dean Solomon was absent from the meeting.

Museum progress

Commissioners also considered a recommendation of the Boyne City Historical Commission to OK funding for the second phase concept design of Boyne City’s new museum.

Projects Arts and Ideas has been contracted to do the work for $16,400.

Hewitt discussed the request to approve a contract with Joe Hines of Project Arts & Ideas for Phase II concept designs.

The Historical Commission had already approved the recommendation.

Kecia Freed of the Heritage Center Board said this is the second half of the ongoing Heritage Center project.

The motion was approved 4-0.

Major award

Clerk/Treasurer Cindy Grice announced that Boyne City has received the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award for fiscal year ending 2017. This is the second year in a row.

Street Engineering

Consideration to approve a contract with C2AE for engineering North Lake Street Mill and Fill engineering in the amount of $13,500 and authorize the city manager to execute the documents.

Kovolski discussed the proposed mill and fill project proposed for North Lake Street from State Street north to where the concrete curb and gutter ends by the north end of the 475 North Lake St. Open Space property. This project is funded by State and Federal funding and the city is required to utilize MDOT Local Agency Program guidelines and bidding.

The motion was approved 4-0.

Ordinance amendments

Consideration of first reading to review proposed ordinance amendments and schedule a second reading for April 10.

Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson said, as directed by the planning commission, planning staff has developed draft amendments to address the issue of minimum dwelling sizes. Amendments to the definition of dwelling, the schedule of regulations and additional language to the TRD, WRD and

RED districts is being proposed.

The motion was approved 4-0.