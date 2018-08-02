Boyne City Commission business

The Boyne City Commission dealt with a number of agenda items at its most recent …

The Boyne City Commission dealt with a number of agenda items at its most recent regular meeting including a look at purchasing a fuel tank for a generator at the wastewater plant, further work on the proposed plan to extend water main service in the city, consideration to approve demolition of a structure under the city’s dangerous building regulations, and info on the upcoming election.

Highlights from the Tuesday July 24 meeting are as follows. Boyne City Commissioners Hugh Conklin and Sally Page were excused absent. A quorum of the board was present.

Election Info

Boyne City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 4 to allow those interested in getting and turning in their absentee ballots for the Aug. 7 primary election.

The primary election polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 7.

Board Seat

Jodie Adams applied to fill the vacated Boyne City Main Street Board seat of Robin Berry, who left that position in May.

The Boyne City Board of Commissioners considered and approved a recommendation to appoint Adams to a partial term which expires Jan. 18, 2019.

The motion was unanimously approved.

Fuel Tank

Boyne City Water/Wastewater Superintendent Mark Fowler submitted for consideration a plan to purchase a new fuel tank for the generator at the wastewater treatment facility. The tanks ranged in price from $4,780 to $13,835.

Fowler said, after careful review of the tanks and MDEQ requirements, the best option is a tank quoted at $9,955.

Fowler said there will be some additional installation costs such as construction of a cement pad and some alterations to the area where the tank will be installed.

The motion to purchase the tank was unanimously approved.

Historic Dist. Seat

Earlier in July, the Boyne City Historic District Commission accepted the application of Gow Litzenburger for a vacancy on the board for a three-year term which expires in November 2021.

The Boyne City Commission unanimously approved the appointment.

Fiscal Snapshot

Boyne City Clerk and Treasurer Cindy Grice gave commissioners a brief written overview of the city’s financial picture now that 16 percent of the city’s fiscal year is completed.

“Revenues are still at their normal pace,” she told the commission in a July 20 memo.

Rubbish collections are higher than the 50 percent anticipated at this time but it was noted that there was more activity at the spring collection.

Grice said expenditures are tracking at their expected rates in regard to the timing of various projects.

“The audit went well,” she stated. “We continue to provide information to our auditors as requested and I anticipate a preliminary report in the next few weeks.”

Water Main Project

A public hearing was held July 10 regarding the West Michigan/Woodland Water Main Project.

The project calls for installation of new eight-inch water main along West Michigan from its connection point on the east side of the intersection of Boyne City/Charlevoix Road to its terminus at the intersection of Woodland and Glenwood Beach streets.

Along the length of this new main, 26 homes and properties would be afforded access to municipal water that they do not currently have.

At least one property owner objected to inclusion in the proposed assessment district because their Michigan Avenue property already has city water.

The project has also been sent back out for a new round of bids.

The lowest original bid was from MDC for a cost of $384,083.50.

City officials said the bids were significantly higher than expected, and they worked to reduce the estimated cost to $370,000 by eliminating a second water feed loop off Bay Street in addition to several other “minor” project changes.

The new bid deadline is Aug. 8. Results of that bid process are expected at the Aug. 14 Boyne City Commission meeting.

The commission approved a motion to postpone a decision on the roll amendment until more information on the matter could be gathered. The bid process continues.

Dangerous Bldg.

A property located at 112 West Division St., a single-family dwelling of unknown age with a detached accessory structure, has been deemed a dangerous structure under the city’s ordinance.

The property was forfeited to the county for unpaid taxes totaling $1,217.44 but the owner still has a chance to reclaim the property prior to a foreclosure hearing in February of 2019.

The property has been vacant since the previous owner died in 2008, and the city has received many complaints about the property’s state of disrepair since 2010.

A motion to approve the demolition order was unanimously approved.