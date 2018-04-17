In The News
Boyne City auction – Saturday April 21 – benefits Charlevoix Humane Society

Boyne City auction – Saturday April 21 – benefits Charlevoix Humane Society

— April 17, 2018

Auction!

Three business liquidation sale

Saturday April 21st 10 a.m. — Preview 9 a.m.

116 S Lake St, Boyne City, MI 49712

Inventory liquidation of the Sportsman’s Bar, and Little Lena’s Restaurant along with inventory from CindiFrancos Cool Stuff. Loaded with kitchen equipment, tables, chairs sports bar memorabilia, home accessories, home décor, Arcade game, and lots more.

Proceeds benefit the Charlevoix Area Humane Society

(no puppy’s or kittens will be sold at auction)

Contact Scott MacKenzie 231-420-0903

