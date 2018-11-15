Boyne Christmas project helping area needy

For 63 years, Boyne Area Community Christmas has helped make Christmas brighter for thousands of …

For 63 years, Boyne Area Community Christmas has helped make Christmas brighter for thousands of children and their families through the generous donations of the community.

The committee is gearing up for its 64th year of spreading holiday cheer and lending a helping hand to those in need.

If you find yourself able to give, your donation will be greatly appreciated by many and can be in the form of non-perishable foods, new unwrapped toys, games or books.

If you’d like to donate monetarily, please make checks payable to the Boyne Area Community Christmas and send them to:

Treasurer Eleanor West

915 Robinson St., #15

Boyne City, MI 49712

All donations can be dropped off at the Boyne City Education Center by using the Pine Street entrance now until Dec. 14, Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you find yourself in need of a brighter Christmas for your family this year and have not already filled out a form from your school, please stop at the Boyne City Education Center Art room during donation hours to sign up.