BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 20, 2018 - Best things to buy on Black Friday
November 20, 2018 - Boyne Chamber members giving back
November 20, 2018 - Meeting over vaping concerns planned
November 20, 2018 - Charlevoix courts and clerk filings
November 19, 2018 - Education Trust opens for holiday giving

Boyne Chamber members giving back

— November 20, 2018

GUEST COMMENTARY

BY Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Cousens

Good Afternoon Chamber Members,

With Thanksgiving coming right up this week, we wanted to take this opportunity to say thank-you to our members for another great year in the Boyne Area.

Your support has helped us to put on some excellent events, drawing visitors from far and wide to spend time and money here; to promote our area businesses year round in various ways; and to continue offering great services and membership benefits for you.

Together, we make a strong community that is moving forward in a positive way.

In that vein, new this year – we are teaming up with our nonprofit members to promote Giving Tuesday, which takes place next Tuesday Nov. 27, right after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

Giving Tuesday is quickly becoming the largest day of charitable giving for nonprofit organizations. In fact, Giving Tuesday 2017 successfully fundraised more than $300 million for nonprofits across the world!

There are some amazing nonprofits right here in the Boyne Area that are hosting campaigns this holiday season for Giving Tuesday.

Click here for more information on fellow chamber members’ campaigns and ways you can help.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you! We appreciate your membership and your participation in making the Boyne Area a great place to be. We look forward to working with you even more in 2019!

Sincerely,
Ashley

Ashley Cousens
Boyne Area Chamber
ashley@boynechamber.com
231-582-6222

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Snow
Tuesday
Snow
80%
Snow
Tuesday Night
Snow
90%
Overcast
Wednesday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

November 2018
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  