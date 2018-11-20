Boyne Chamber members giving back

There are some amazing nonprofits right here in the Boyne Area that are hosting campaigns this holiday season for Giving Tuesday.

GUEST COMMENTARY

BY Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Cousens

Good Afternoon Chamber Members,

With Thanksgiving coming right up this week, we wanted to take this opportunity to say thank-you to our members for another great year in the Boyne Area.

Your support has helped us to put on some excellent events, drawing visitors from far and wide to spend time and money here; to promote our area businesses year round in various ways; and to continue offering great services and membership benefits for you.

Together, we make a strong community that is moving forward in a positive way.

In that vein, new this year – we are teaming up with our nonprofit members to promote Giving Tuesday, which takes place next Tuesday Nov. 27, right after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

Giving Tuesday is quickly becoming the largest day of charitable giving for nonprofit organizations. In fact, Giving Tuesday 2017 successfully fundraised more than $300 million for nonprofits across the world!

There are some amazing nonprofits right here in the Boyne Area that are hosting campaigns this holiday season for Giving Tuesday.

Click here for more information on fellow chamber members’ campaigns and ways you can help.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you! We appreciate your membership and your participation in making the Boyne Area a great place to be. We look forward to working with you even more in 2019!

Sincerely,

Ashley

Ashley Cousens

Boyne Area Chamber

ashley@boynechamber.com

231-582-6222