Home / Events / Free / News / Boyne Catholic Community events

Boyne Catholic Community events

— July 31, 2018

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on August 5th the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Activities during the week that begins August 5th include: 

Annual Sunday Celebration of Mass in the Tent:   Join us as we celebrate Mass on Sunday August 5th in the big tent at Boyne Falls Festival.   Mass begins at 9:00 am 

Annual Seminarian Collection to be held Next Weekend

The Annual Collection for the Seminarian Education Fund will take place next weekend in our faith community. This is an invitation to actively participate in the education and formation of our future priests. Your donation provides tuition, room and board, insurance, a small stipend for our seminarians and will support the Vocation Office’s efforts to call forth more candidates. Both prayers and financial support are needed and encouraged

RCIA:    Anyone interested in exploring the Catholic faith is invited to attend a new inquiry session beginning on Monday evening August 6th at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Men’s Bible Study Group:   The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews.  All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Stephens Ministry:  Is being held on Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

