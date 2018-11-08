Boyne area Veterans Day celebrations

A number of observances, meals, and special programs have been scheduled to honor local military veterans for Veterans Day 2018 in the Boyne area.

A number of observances, meals, and special programs have been scheduled to honor local military veterans for Veterans Day 2018 in the Boyne area. Many of the events are scheduled for Friday Nov. 9 because Veterans Day falls on Sunday this year. Photo credit pexels.com | sharefaith

BFPS Ceremony

Veterans Day ceremony at Boyne Falls Public Schools at 10:30 a.m. on Friday Nov. 9 in the school gym. Please join the students at BFPS for a ceremony honoring all who served, followed by a complimentary lunch.

Boyne City Observance

The Boyne City American Legion will hold their annual Veterans Day ceremony in the Legion building, 302 S. Lake St., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9. The public is invited to attend.

Veterans Lunch

The Charlevoix County Transit System and the Commission on Aging are again working together again to provide free rides on Friday, Nov. 9, two days before Veterans Day, for senior veterans to any of the three mainland Senior Centers to receive a free lunch.

Veterans can contact County Transit for free rides to and from the Senior Centers on all Tuesdays and Nov. 9 by calling 582-6900.

They should bring their veteran ID card, or a means of identifying themselves as a veteran.

If you know any senior veteran in the area, let them know that Charlevoix County would like to provide them with this small token for all that they have given for the freedom of all county residents.

The senior centers in Boyne City, East Jordan and Charlevoix will have a roast beef dinner, apple pie, live music, local guest “celebrity” waiters and waitresses and a Special Pinning acknowledgement ceremony.

Call the Boyne Area Senior Center at 582-6682 for information.

Veterans Brunch

Veterans and their families are invited to a free brunch at the North Central Michigan College cafeteria, Iron Horse Café, on Sunday, November 11, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The brunch will follow the parade in downtown Petoskey. The College’s Student Veterans Association and Chase Bank are sponsoring the event to show appreciation to our local veterans and their families. No reservations are necessary.