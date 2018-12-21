Boyne area schools letters to Santa

Here are nearly 100 letters from students at Boyne Falls Public School and Concord Academy …

Boyne Falls Kindergarten

~

Dear Santa

Please bring my dad a cat.

Love,

Audrey

Dear Santa,

Please bring my friend Calvin transformers.

Love,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

Please bring my mom a car.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Please bring money.

Love,

Johnny

Dear Santa,

Please bring my brother Gavan a water gun.

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

Please bring my friend Aubrey a cat.

Love,

Elle Orlarley

Dear Santa,

Please bring Brody toys.

Love,

Theo

Dear Santa,

Please bring Olivia a baby doll.

Love,

Alli

Dear Santa,

Please bring my friend Wyatt toy cars.

Love,

Dalton

Dear Santa,

Please bring my mom a kitten.

Love,

Evalyn

Dear Santa,

Please bring my mom lots of new coffee cups.

Love,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

Please bring my mom a pot.

Love,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

Bring my fish cups.

Love,

Addy

Dear Santa,

Please bring candy cane.

Love,

Dalton

Boyne Falls Grades 4-5

~

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia and I am nine years old. I have been behaving very well this year. First, I got all A’s this trimester. Second, I got 100% on my math test. I have also been playing with my dog. I have been very helpful, not only at school, but also at home. Not only all that, but I’ve made some new friends! Another thing I’ve done this year is I’ve been silly and funny to make Ms. Powers happy after surgery. Along with all of that, I’ve also kept my room and desk neat and tidy. For these reasons, I think I deserve a laptop.

Please, may I have a laptop?

Thank You.

Sincerely,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

My name is Madison.

I have been good this year, and I am 11 years old. I am fair with my cousin and friend and I am loving my Christmas and I would like legos and LOL dolls. I am lucky for my Christmas this year. I am getting lots of gifts this year. Thank you Santa and I am getting a pug for Christmas.

Love,

Madison G.

Dear Santa,

My name is Rylan.

I am ten years old and have been good this year. I have helped my mom through tough times. I have also helped my dad put together my bunk bed, and I’ve watched my baby brother when needed. I want Pokemon, I need deodorant, I’ll wear socks, and I’ll read National Geographic magazines. This year, I’ve been very energetic, intelligent, and eager to learn this year. I’ve tried my hardest and gotten back up when I fall. I’ve gotten straight A’s, ran around a lot, and tried my hardest in math.

Yours Truly,

Rylan

Dear Santa,

My name is Fred/Trinity. I am 11 years old. I have been good this year. I am brave because I went through a bone marrow transplant, and I have been in the hospital for a long time. Now, I am cured. I am clever because I help my family by thinking of things that do work. I am a smart kid sometimes in math, reading, writing, and science. I want a hoverboard and a live baby girl monkey, I hope that it is nice, friendly, and likes to cuddle and sleep with me. I want to train it and I want a live Axoloto and a 200-gallon fish tank for my other fish and a 160-gallon fish tank and legos.

Thank You

Sincerely,

Fred

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Necia and I know everybody is going to say this, but I have been good this year.

Here are some reasons how.

First, I have been friendly for caring for others and being good.

Second, I have been active this year by running around with my dogs. Finally, to sum it up, I have been trustworthy this year because I tell my friends the truth when they want the truth and are serious. I want “friends” legos, I need stuff for my dirt bike like spark plug ends. I’ll wear pants and socks and read the Dork Diary series.

Love,

Necia

Dear Santa,

My name is Landen.

I have been helpful this year.

Every day after school, I clean the house for my mom. I am caring when I help my friends and my Earth. Also, I help my teachers.

I am friendly to my classmates, my cousins, and my teachers.

I love the world that I live in.

For Christmas, I want a little robot that I can control with my phone and a remote control truck and a big lego Minecraft playset.

From,

Landen

Boyne Falls 1st Grade

~

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, may I please have the LOL Bigger Surprise? Have a good night.

Love,

Nollie

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year. I’ve been trying to get on the nice list.

Please bring me something fun to play with. Thank you very much.

Love,

Zora

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring me a Toyota ’86.

I hope you have been having a good year.

Love,

Adam

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year.

I have been trying to get on the nice list.

Could you please bring me a neo-nate.

Have a good sleigh ride.

Love,

Nyla

Dear Santa,

I don’t care what you bring me for Christmas.

I would like anything.

I hope you have a good year.

I love you.

Love,

Payton

Dear Santa,

Guess what me and Grandma will make you? Some cookies!

What are you doing? I wonder how you deliver gifts in only twelve hours.

Is there any chance Sparty still has magic in him? He won’t move and I miss him.

Please write back.

Love,

Madison P.

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year. I have been trying to get on the nice list.

I am really hoping for some Pokemon cards.

Love,

Myles

Dear Santa,

Can you please give me some black high heels? You’re the best.

I would also like some Pokemon cards.

Love,

Tinly

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you don’t get a cold. All I want for Christmas is a perfect Christmas for everyone. A gift that I want is kittens for me. My sis can’t wait for you. Have a jolly Christmas.

Love,

Amaya

Dear Santa,

May I please have an electric scooter? Thank you for giving me presents. Have a happy new year.

Love,

Charles

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year. I have been trying to get on the nice list.

I would like a new pair of black high heels.

Happy new year.

Ellyanna

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year. For Christmas you can get me anything you think I need. Thank you for the presents. I left you some milk and cookie.

Love,

Pasleigh

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the reindeer? You will like house.

Please get me an elf on the shelf.

Can I have a reindeer so I can just fly to school and fly home?

And can I have a four-leaf clover?

Love,

John

Dear Santa,

Is it cold in the North Pole?

How are the reindeer doing?

I’ve been a good girl. Sorry about my talking. I can’t control my talking. For Christmas, please may I have an art kit? Do you like hot cocoa or milk or both? Because I like hot cocoa. People say you aren’t real.

Love,

Maddi

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa.

Can I please have Fallout 76 and Sabotage 2? After that, can I please have three things?

1. A big race car track.

2. A Fortnite figurine.

3. A big car that you can drive

I hope you are good like your deer and Mrs. Claus. My elf on the shelf has been sleeping.

I’m good.

Love,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing?

I want a real-life War King BB8.

How is Mrs. Claus? How are you?

I also want a real-life fire dragon.

Love,

Liam

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.

I hope you never get sick.

I love you so much. I really want a hatchy baby, LOL doll house, and LOL’s. You’re the best. I love you so much. Is the North Pole cold or warm?

Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, may I please have an LOL Bigger Surprise Doll? And I want a bean bag chair. I have been being a good girl.

Love,

Kylie

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year.

I will like whatever toy you give me. Have a good day.

Love,

Isaiah

Dear Santa,

I want to know how you have been. I would like something electronic for Christmas. Thank you for bringing me presents.

Love,

Jayden

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year.

I’ve been trying to get on the nice list. Please bring me lots of legos.

Love,

Jaymason

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing?

How is your reindeer?

I will make you lots of cookies.

How old is the North Pole?

Do people give you hot chocolate sometimes?

Love,

Ivan

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year?

I hope you are doing good.

Can you please bring me LOL dolls?

Love

Jayda

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus?

You are probably very busy with the elves.

So I would just like an LOL Home.

I want a couple of LOL’s too.

I want ice skate too.

Love,

Mila

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph real? I am Greyson Bird. My favorite holiday is Christmas. Am I on the naughty list? Santa, you’re the best.

Love,

Greyson

Dear Santa,

I was a good boy this year.

Are you mad at Jay Stayashon for putting zombie potion on you?

I want toys, elves on the shelves, how is the North Pole? Is it so cold? Are you feeding your reindeer food?

Love,

Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

I am happy. How is your reindeer doing? Good or bad? Sad or happy? I am happy. Are you happy or sad? I have a dog. He wants a bone and toys too. I would like a cotton candy maker please.

Merry Christmas.

Love,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

I have been good.

How cold is it there?

How many presents do you make in a day? 999 trillion presents?

I am still thinking maybe. How do you look like? Do the elves see us and then go back to tell you? I want a t-rex for Christmas and a new TV and a new phone and a new school.

Love,

Elijiah

Dear Santa,

How are you feeling this year after last Christmas? Are your reindeer feeling good too? I’ve been wondering what do you do at the North Pole? Do you play sports like hockey? Do you ice skate on frozen lakes or try to work out by lifting weights? Do you like hot chocolate with milk or water? I like mine with milk and marshmallows. Do you like marshmallows? Have a merry Christmas, Santa.

Love,

Noah

Boyne Falls 3rd Grade

~

Dear Santa,

I would like a slot car track for Christmas. I think my family has been good this year. Can you get my sister a computer for Christmas? And Dad a snowmobile helmet for Christmas? And Mom some more candles?

From,

Kentin

Dear Santa,

I would like a quilt kit for Christmas. I would also like it if everyone that is sick could go see their families. I also want people to have Christmas spirit so everyone will be happy. I would like to have some squishies and a cuddly unicorn. I would also like my sister not to be so bossy and for my brother to not whine that much.

Merry Christmas Santa

Rylee

Dear Santa,

For this Christmas, I want my great grandma to be healthy and not sick-ish. For my sister, I want to get her toy trucks because I think she deserves it.

Even if she hits me sometimes, I still want her to have a good Christmas.

For my mom, I want her to have a rack for the dishes because she does most of the cleaning.

For my dad, I want him to get some parts for the trucks he works on because he wants to get stuff done.

I want my dog to get a new toy or bone she can chew on because she is a great dog.

I would like a Fit Bit and a computer please.

Thank you.

I have been good this year.

I have cleaned my room and I have got Eydis a birthday present.

And that’s what I would like for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Jaylynn

Dear Santa,

I want a computer because I’ve been good at school. I’ve been good at taking care of my dogs.

Lucas should get what he wants because he’s stayed out of trouble.

JT should get what he wants because he gets A’s and B’s this trimester.

Sincerely,

Logan

Dear Santa,

I don’t want a lot for Christmas this year. All I really want is for all families to be happy. If you can’t do that, please get me an elf on the shelf for my mom’s house.

I want a phone or a computer.

One more thing. Can you please get my families and everyone else what they want for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

I want my grandma for Christmas and Chey-Chey. I miss them.

Can you please bring me a pair of ice skates? I really want my own pair. Please bring me a pair.

Please have a very good Christmas. My mom has been crying a lot over my grandma’s death.

Please make her happy again, and how is Mrs. Claus doing?

Is she making some good cookies? Well, have a very good Christmas. Bye.

Sincerely,

Raelin

Dear Santa,

I would like my brother to get Ark Survival and Raven Field. I would also like to have a good Christmas and my Papa to feel better.

I would also like my sister to have an elf on the shelf at our mom’s house. I would like the Nerf mega-snyper and Logan to get a heat-seeking Nerf gun.

Sincerely,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like you to bring my brother a for-real dinosaur, and I would like an activity set so I can have lots to draw.

I have been good this year.

I did all of my schoolwork, and I am nice to my classmates and my family.

Bye-bye for now.

Sincerely,

Katelyn

Dear Santa,

I wish my grandfather could be alive. I really miss him so much.

I love my grandfather.

I love him so so much.

I wish he was so so healthy.

He died in the hospital.

I wish you could make him alive so I could see him.

Sincerely,

Alix

Dear Santa,

My sister wants an art stand craft.

My brother wants Paw Patrol and some cars. I want some booster packs please. I helped my step-sister with her room.

I helped my little brother with building her Lego house.

I hoped my brother with his new game on his tablet.

I’ve been really good this year.

Sincerely,

Ryeker

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a new X-box one and a mic and some games.

And all my families to a good Christmas and my friends.

Sincerely,

Gavin

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I want my family to be safe. I want a boxer robot.

My brother is special to me.

Am good this year.

Sincerely,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a new door for my room and I would like Breadyn to be nicer.

Also, a bunk bed for me and Jessica and for me I would like a phone. I promise I will take care of it. I would also like my very own house in my back yard with an upstairs and a downstairs and a rubber band bracelet kit.

Sincerely,

Kadey

Dear Santa,

I would love a headset.

I will love if you get more books for the classroom. I would like you to get metal bay blade burst for George and me. I would love if you get Lucas Minecraft stuffed animals.

Sincerely,

Kota

Dear Santa,

I want everything to be free so no one has to worry about thieves so some of the homeless people can have a home, clothes, food, warmth like a house heater, clothes, TV, Christmas tree, lamp, bed, car, and everything good they need. And I have free Wi-Fi for life, so if your elves are able to build for that a remote control car.

Sincerely,

Brennan

Dear Santa,

Please let my grandpa Burt come back from the gods. Next trimester, I get all A’s and B’s. My brother wants a little lives pet dragon. My brother loves dinosaurs. Please get him one. My friend Lucas wants a Minecraft stuffed animal toy. I want a puppy. The puppy I want is a pug. I want a Galaxy Note 9. I got all A’s and B’s.

Sincerely,

Abby

Boyne Falls Grades 3 & 4

~

Dear Santa,

My name is Devin.

I’ve been very lovable to my dog.

I gave her a bunch of pats on her head and love. I’ve been getting a lot of exercise this year.

I’ve been so adventurous this year. I made good friends this year. I was really friendly to my classmates. I have been very responsible this year. I am taking good care of my dog. I am very trustworthy by telling the truth.

I wish for a Maxx Adventure Pistol playset.

Sincerely,

Devin H.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooklynn.

I am ten years old and I have been very good this year. I help my dad do the laundry and I do dishes.

I am smart. I got all A’s.

Also, I am caring to my friends.

I am independent. I can do dishes or do laundry all by myself.

I have one wish for Christmas.

My wish is that Robin feels better. I also want makeup supplies for Christmas! Thank you for many great Christmases.

Love,

Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Vanessa.

As you can see, I’ve been good this year. I was helpful by doing chores and cooking. I have been careful by caring for my friends and also caring for their feelings.

I’ve been brave by sleeping in the dark a lot, even though it doesn’t scare me that much, but I have been except for on the weekend, so I am brave sleeping alone.

So that is why you should tell your elves to make me a hoverboard for Christmas this year. Also, please tell only your girl elves to make me some makeup. Please Santa, I’ve been good as I can this year. Please, I think I deserve it.

Sincerely,

Vanessa

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyson.

I am nine year old.

Here are a couple of ways I have been good this year:

First, I am smart. I had all A’s and B’s. I am respectful, especially at school. I am caring when an animal is hurt.

What I’d like for Christmas is a devil horn headband and a black and red and dark red pom-pom headband.

I would like to read Chicken Squad. I’ve already read #1, #2, and #3.

Sincerely,

Alyson

Dear Santa,

My name is Alexia Elizabeth Massey.

I am 1 / 9 years old. I only want three things in this world. I want peace, love, and money for the homeless. I’ve been super helpful to my family. At least I try to.

I am very careful around strangers.

Also, I am getting better with my anger issues.

My birthday is soon.

I am also doing well in school.

I also really like my teacher.

Love,

Alexia

Dear Santa,

My name is Shainna Grams, and I am nine years old. I am very energetic, and you can tell by just the sight of how much I love to play games. Also, I have to say I’m rather intelligent.

I mean, my reading level is a 9.2.

When it comes to animals, family, and friends, I’m very loving.

I love to cuddle with pets and play Animal Jam with friends and joke with my mom. Anyways, for Christmas, I would like any Animal Jam plushie.

Animal Jam is an online game where you can play as an animal and customize it!

It’s really fun, maybe try playing it when you have time!

Sincerely,

Shainna R. Grams

Dear Santa,

My name is Alexis, and I am almost ten years old. I think I should get presents because I am very helpful. I have helped with my baby brother.

I have also helped my mom with dishes and even cleaned my room.

I have done a lot to earn Christmas this year instead of getting coal.

I have been very generous, hopeful, loving, and I have good grades. What I want for Christmas is an LOL Surprise Doll, and American Girl Doll, JoJo Bows, and bath bombs.

Sincerely,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

My name is George and I am 11 years old. I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been caring by helping my friends and taking care of my dogs by giving them food and water.

I am also loving, I feel bad if a person is hurt. If I hurt a person’s feelings, I will cry. I love my family. Last but not least, I am humerous and I love making people laugh. It is easy to make me laugh and every person who is nice is my friend. I would like a unicorn stuffed animal for Christmas.

From,

George

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.

For instance, have brave and brilliant. I am also generous to my friends and family.

I am eager to learn at school too. I am polite to my family and teachers.

I am loving to everyone.

I am very smart.

What I want for Christmas is a toy blue race car. Not only that, I want a big unicorn stuffed animal!!!!

Sincerely,

Madison Pickering

Dear Santa,

My name is Leanne.

I am nine, almost ten, and I have been good this year.

I would like a computer so to convince you, here are some reasons I’ve been good:

Reason 1: I’ve been brave and smart when it comes to math and science projects.

Reason 2: I am artistic, active, and adventurous.

I love to go outside and I love to paint.

Reason 3: I am loving, trustworthy, and loyal.

I love my family.

I tell them the trust me.

Those are some reasons I deserve a computer.

Sincerely,

Leanne

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really fair this year because I been nice to my friends.

Also, I have been friendly to people, for example, I have been nice to my teachers.

Not only, I have been friendly, but I have been smart the whole year.

I’ve also been responsible for everything. Since I have been responsible, I’ve been lucky the whole year.

During recess, I have been loyal to my friends and I also have been gentle with things. Also, I have been caring to people.

I am charming to friends.

Also, I am clever to know if my friends are o.k.

Sincerely,

Weston James

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want my own giant makeup kit, one giant slime kit, I want glue-on nails, sharp nails, beautiful clothing, and lots of high heels (p.s. My size shoes are three in a half).

Finally, I want a cute big guitar.

Also, I want unicorn pajamas, I mean a lot!

Why I want a giant makeup kit is I am capable of wearing it right and I will care.

Why I want a giant slime kit is I will not get it on the carpet and I’ll keep it in my room because I don’t have any carpet in my room.

Why I want lots of glue-on nails is I am capable of not keeping it down so my dogs will not get it and I will not get it everywhere.

I need lots of beautiful clothing because I am trustworthy.

Why I want lots of high heels is because I am loyal.

Why I need lots of pajamas is because I am running out of pajamas.

I like my friends because they are silly and they make me laugh.

Sincerely,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year because I am thoughtful at school.

I bring all the balls in from recess.

I am responsible because I take good care of all my pets.

I put lots of time into them.

I am confident because I am always confident when I take tests and when I do lots of math.

Sincerely,

Colin Smith

Dear Santa

My name is Jason Masserant.

I am eleven years old and I have been good this year.

I am brave because I go outside when it is dark.

I am friendly as you can see, because I am nice and kind to others.

Also, I am smart at school since I work hard.

Finally, I would like you to bring me a hoverboard for Christmas.

I would enjoy it so much!

Sincerely,

Jason

Dear Santa,

My name is Drizzt.

I am ten years old and I have been good this year. I love music, from Mario and Luigi to paper jam.

I am in fourth grade and I love Mario more than any game.

And, I am very friendly and trustworthy. I really like Mario and Luigi Paper Jam, not that I’ve played it, but I do like it.

What I like for Christmas is a Minecraft lego set.

Sincerely,

Drizzt Lee

Concord 1st Grade

~

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year.

Can I please have a JoJo Karaoke Machine?

Please and Thank You.

Love,

Ella

Dear Santa,

You are my best friend, so can I please have a hoverboard and whatever else you surprise me with.

Thank you

Love,

Karson

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I would like some JoJo toys?

And JoJo bows please?

Love,

Libbi

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. I want an iPod please for Christmas.

I love you.

Love,

Ford

Dear Santa,

I hope the North Pole isn’t getting in your way! I have been good so far this year, and I always try to be mature. I also work hard in school.

I would like more Barbies and any kind of Fur Real!

And, I would like something magic like a unicorn and a portal to a magic world!

I also wish my mom didn’t have to work so long.

Sincerely,

Isthmia

PS: PLEASE Respond

Concord 4th Grade

~

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Nintendo Switch lego variety kit and a splitoon? If those are too expense, then I’ll be okay with a lego solo speeder and a build-it-yourself piano. Also, can my pet lizard, Isaac, have living crickets to eat and a rock?

Sincerely,

Will

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year.

I helped Kindergartners get ready to go outside. All I want for Christmas is for my uncle to live closer to me.

Sincerely,

Carli

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa.

My name is Reece Clark, and I can’t find my elf on the shelf.

Can you ask snowflake if she can put clues in the little elf on the shelf books?

What I really want for Christmas is my class to get whatever they want.

Santa Claus, I have a question.

What does Mrs. Claus do?

Does she help with the elves, sew, bake cookies, wrap presents?

This year, I am in fourth grade.

Our teacher this year is Mrs. Shu and we have a class bunny named Edward.

Love,

Reece

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very helpful and good boy this year.

I don’t want as much as last year.

All I want is Wario Land 4, Mega Man Anniversary Collection, and for everyone to have a non-busy Christmas.

Sincerely,

Liam

Dear Santa,

Can you make my brother and me stop fighting and can you get me a magic unicorn or just a toy unicorn and my room to be decorated any way I want.

I want a wishing tree so that I can wish for anything and it would get it for me.

The special things from above?

I have been very good by helping my mom with Zeke and doing my chores.

So please get me those wonderful things.

Sincerely,

Lili

Dear Santa,

I wish for a popcorn machine and for my aunt to not work as much so she can come up from downstate, and get a home up here.

Sincerely,

Ciara

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a flying car because it would be so much fun to fly around Michigan.

I would also like it to be much faster when we go visit other states because I don’t like going 18 hours to a state like South Dakota.

I would also like a kit to make cat toys.

Sincerely,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good all year, and I’m hoping I can get these following items on Christmas morning.

My first items are games for a Nintendo Switch.

There are many different games for the Nintendo Switch, but I am just going to name the three I want: Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario plus Rabbits Kingdom Battle.

I would also like one lego, and that would be the lego airport.

Thank you, Santa,

Sincerely,

Eli

Oh, PS, how is Mrs. Claus doing?

Dear Santa,

This year I would like Christmas PJ’s because I don’t have very much Christmas stuff.

I would also like Christmas decorations to decorate my room for every Christmas so my room has the holiday spirit.

I’ve never had a Christmas hat and I would like one of those this year.

I also would like our dog to be a good trained dog when she grows up who does not bite a lot.

I also want a big stuffed panda to snuggle.

Sincerely,

Landon

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year.

I helped set up the Christmas tree, scoop my cat’s litter, and shovel the snow off the trampoline.

What I really want for Christmas is a cylindrical harmonica in the key of C, Suzuki brand, silver.

I’ve wanted one my entire life.

That is why I really want one.

Sincerely,

Dylan

PS: How is Mrs. Claus doing?