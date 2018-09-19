Boyne area high school sports

This collection of sports briefs includes stats and highlights from recent local high school events …

This collection of sports briefs includes stats and highlights from recent local high school events which include volleyball, soccer, and cross country.

The photo gallery of Boyne Falls Loggers Girls Varsity Volleyball is by Kaitlyn Hammerle. The Boyne Falls Lady Loggers Volleyball Team took on Mackinaw City on Sept. 13, but fell short after winning only two of five sets.

BCHS volleyball

The Boyne City Volleyball team continued its winning streak on Sept. 13 with a sweep of Conferences foes the Kalkaska Blazers. The Ramblers were able to put together there powerhouse offense because of some great defensive play from newly promoted Libero Katelyn Gabos.

“We have been working on our pursuit of the ball when we don’t get a great first contact,” Boyne City High School Varsity Volleyball Coach Mallory Slate. “This has been something we have been working on for weeks and it’s like the light bulb finally went off for the girls tonight. We were able to get some balls up that we previously would have not even tried for.”

She added, “I sound like a broken record but FINISHING is our motto for the season and the girls did just that tonight. We were able to put together great all around play both offensively and defensively. We have a long break until we play again and continue our pursuit of staying undefeated in conference when we see conference rivals Charlevoix next Thursday.”

Leading Ramblers:

Junior Outside Hitter Gabby Musser: 4 kills

Junior Setter Annabelle Seelye: 7 assists, 2 kills, 8 digs

Junior Outside Hitter Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 5 kills, 10 digs

Junior Libero Katelyn Gabos: 11 digs, 100% from the service line, 10 for 10 serve receptions

Scores

25-15 Boyne

25-11 Boyne

25-15 Boyne

Finishing is something the Boyne City Ramblers have had there vision on all season and they did just that on Tuesday Sept. 11 versus a tough Cheboygan squad.

The Ramblers started off the night with an extreme powered offense led by Juniors Gabby Musser and Jillian Cain. Winning set one 25-20 and set two 25-17.

Things cooled down for the Ramblers in set three with a tough serving run by Cheboygan and a poor defensive showing by the Ramblers who ended up dropping set three 22-25.

The Ramblers regained momentum in set four and took the match with a 25-15 victory.

“I thought my girls came out strong and were ready to play. Our defense was pretty good in the first two sets and my hitters were able to find every hole that Cheboygan had open on the court,” said Slate. “Kudos to Cheboygan who never gave up in that third set. They were able to catch us off guard and pull one out.”

Leading Ramblers:

Junior Outside Hitter Gabby Musser: 11 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, 100% from behind the service line

Junior Middle Hitter Jillian Cain: 8 kills, 5 blocks

Junior Setter Captain Annabelle Seelye: 34 assists, 14 digs

Junior Outside Hitter Captain Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 10 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs

Junior Middle Hitter Josee Behling: 2 blocks, 2 aces, 100% from the service line

Junior Outside Hitter Olivia Knitter: 5 kills

BCHS Soccer

Boyne City Varsity Soccer played Harbor Springs on Sept. 13.

Boyne City won with a score of 2-0. David Seaver scored both goals on the evening for Boyne City; one from a penalty kick and the second off of a corner assisted by Jonah Leaman.

Senior goalkeeper Dayton McPherson had 1 save in the shut out.

Boyne City’s record improved to 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw.

JV Soccer

On Sept. 10, Boyne City beat West Branch Ogemaw Heights with a score of 5-1.

Eric Jakubiak and Phillip Banner each scored twice while Hayden Mosley had one goal.

Derek Word had 2 assists while Ben Leaman and Jay Clausen each had one assist. Conner Carlson and Austin Mercer also had excellent games.

Ben Leaman had 6 saves in goal.

On Sept. 12, at Boyne Mountain, Boyne City Junior Varsity beat Concord Academy Boyne 4-0.

Hendrick Steumer scored twice and had an assist for the Ramblers.

Dastin Marshen had an assist and a goal while Austin Mercer also scored a goal.

Chris Cheadle, Conner Carlson, Gabe Pellerito and Braden Patton had excellent games for the Rambler squad.

Nick Santina had 6 saves in goal.

BCHS Cross Country

The Boyne City Cross Country team ran at the Ray Helsing Invitational at Ferris State University on Saturday Sept. 9.

Both the boys and girls teams finished 3rd in the High School races.

In both races, Big Rapids won and Reed City finished 2nd.

In the boy’s race, the Ramblers placed 4 runners in the top 13.

Cliff Maginity led the team finishing 7th. He was followed by Will Maginity in 8th place and Kolton Stadt in 10th.

Devon Hayden finished 13th in his first cross country race.

Gavin Carson finished out the scoring with his 24th place finish.

Other Rambler runners were Tim Gutcher in 32nd place, Wyatt Melvin 37th, Paxton Giem 40th, Jackson Menard 47th, and Mikey Olund 48th.

For the girls, the Ramblers placed 4 runners in the top 17.

Emily Sterling led the team with her 2nd place finish. Lydia Frasz finished 8th, Jaelyn Jarema 15th, and Eleri Giem 17th.

Rylie Woodall rounded out the scoring with her 26th place finish.

Other team runners were Saylor Caverly in 28th place, Kari Day 33rd place, and Madison Rosenow 39th place.

The race was run on Ferris State University’s Katke Golf Course.

It was a challenging golf with the grassy hills and several wet, soggy areas.

Overall, it was a good experience for the team to see college runners and compete on a college course.