Boyne area business briefs

This week’s business briefs include information on conferences, training opportunities, board openings, apprenticeship, and local business expansions. Photo credit pexels.com | rawpixel.com

Around the Table Conference Nov. 7

The Local Food Alliance will hold its annual Around the Table Conference on Wednesday Nov. 7 from 4–8 p.m. at NCMC’s Iron Horse Cafe.

“Our efforts were in part catalyzed by a similar meeting, the Good Food Initiative, sponsored by the Petoskey Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, in 2013,” said Larry Dyer, coordinator of the Local Food Alliance.

A certified local foods supper will also be provided.

There is no cost to attend, but organizers ask those interested to register to assure for an accurate food count.

Register by calling (231) 348-1770 or email: localfoodnmich@gmail.com

Chamber board deadline Nov. 11

The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has proposed the following slate of candidates for Board of Directors positions to take office in January 2019:

• Trent Stark, KorthaseFlinn Insurance and Financial Services

• John Cool, Charlevoix State Bank

• Elizabeth Looze, Challenge Mountain

If any Chamber member in good standing wishes to add his or her name to the list of nominees, they may do so by submitting a petition within 10 days of this notice, originally posted Thursday Nov. 1. Petition must be signed by at least 10 chamber members in support of your candidacy.

If any member or members are nominated by petition, an election will be held via ballots distributed by mail, email, or electronic survey.

If no additional nominees are submitted by petition, the Nominating Committee’s slate of candidates shall be declared elected.

Apprenticeship info Session Nov. 16

Apprenticeship opportunities in Michigan are being highlighted during National Apprenticeship Week November 12-16. The week’s activities will include an Apprenticeship Information Session for employers and job seekers Friday Nov. 16 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Traverse City Northwest Michigan Works! Center, 1209 South Garfield.

An expert panel including representatives from MR Products and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters will be sharing their apprenticeship experiences, answering questions about the process, and what it is like to be an apprentice.

Reserve a seat by emailing:

Evelyn.Szpliet@networksnorthwest.org or email:

Susan.Ward@networksnorthwest.org.

Comm. Development Training Nov. 29

As part of the MEDC’s Community Development and Pro-Forma Training Series, a session will be held at Boyne City Hall from 9 a.m.. to 4 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 29.

Who Should Attend: Developers; business or building owners; local investors; municipal staff (city manager, DDA director, planning staff, community/economic development staff, county staff, local elected officials); local partners (EDCs, Main Street managers, chambers)

Learn the basics of Redevelopment Ready Communities, CRP, Michigan Main Street, Community Development Block Grants and Pro Forma financial analysis, so you can successfully execute your building or development project. We will review the standard MEDC Community Development practices that are required for projects supported by MEDC Community Development. This is also a great opportunity for building and business owners who want to put together a plan for future investment in their property.

What to Bring

1. Laptop with MS Excel

2. Building specifications (size, floor plate, square footage)

3. Cost assumptions (estimated annual expenses, construction costs, possible financing terms etc.)

4. An open mind! The group will also be asked to share their thoughts about local assumptions, cost estimates, etc.

Cost: $10 – To pay by check:

Please make out the check to the “Michigan Economic Development Corporation”, specify the check is for the “Community Development Training Series ” and mail to:

Michigan Economic Development Corporation, 300 N. Washington Square

Lansing, MI 48913

Registration Deadline: 11/26. No refunds will be issued without written explanation after 11/26.

Distillery tasting room coming to Boyne

Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers recently announced they will be opening a new distillery tasting room in Boyne City.

The northern Michigan outlet will be the company’s first offsite tasting room apart from their headquarters on the West Side of Grand Rapids where they house their production facility, cocktail bar and restaurant.

Visitors to the new Boyne City location will be able to sample Long Road’s line-up of handcrafted spirits, participate in special tasting events, and purchase merchandise and bottles to-go.

The Long Road Tasting Room will be located at 118 Water St. It will share a storefront with The Outdoor Beerdsman. An official open date has not been announced.

Irish Boat Shop to build new facility

Irish Looks at New Harbor Springs Waterfront Building

It’s been said that the only constant is change—this holds true for the Store/Office/Showroom building at Irish Boat Shop.

The City recently approved plans for Irish Boat Shop to build a new, modern facility in the southwest corner of its waterfront property on Bay Street in Harbor Springs.

The new building will offer a fully heated and air-conditioned boat showroom, an inviting retail space, and an expanded office suite to house Irish’s rapidly growing team.

While the new building will be only one square foot larger than the current building and similar width and height, its new location on the site and overall design allow maximum flexibility for hosting both indoor and outdoor events.

The space will benefit Irish customers by providing a comprehensive boater’s lounge which will include convenient laundry facilities.

The new designs are carefully planned by local architects Buday+Kruzel to benefit the Harbor Springs community by improving views of the water from Judd Street, and showcasing the Shay House from the water.

“The existing building has served us well for almost 5 decades, but it’s time to upgrade the building to meet our current and future needs,” said Irish Boat Shop President Michael Esposito. “We originally looked at rebuilding in the same location, but the more we looked the more it only made sense to move the building to the Southwest corner of the property. The new location makes the entire facility safer for our customers and guests, dramatically improves our ability to do the launching and hauling that are so critical in the spring and fall, and will result in improved views of our beautiful harbor.”

With the approval from the City in place, Irish expects to break ground in Spring 2019 with an anticipated 18-24 months of construction. Irish does not anticipate the construction to interrupt its normal business flow nor that of its neighbors.

Dave Irish and the Irish Boat Shop have provided service for recreational boaters in Harbor Springs since 1961, on Lake Charlevoix since 1971, and in Traverse City since 2018.