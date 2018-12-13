Boyne Area Business Briefs

North Harbor North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate will host the Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 13 at 104 South Lake St. There is no charge for admission or refreshments.

Business After Hours

Cannabis Chamber

Members of the cannabis and hemp industry in Michigan recently announced the formation of the Great Lakes Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.

The Great Lakes Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is a diverse group of cultivators, processors, retailers, entrepreneurs, and allied businesses in the Michigan cannabis and hemp industry.

Its mission is to help the cannabis and hemp industry thrive and to effectively advocate on behalf of licensed cannabis and hemp businesses with Michigan legislators and regulators.

The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce serves as the heart of the industry, focusing on the issues that concern the business of cannabis and hemp, and working to improve the business conditions surrounding the industry.

“Michigan is embarking on a new era of regulated cannabis and the industry must step forward to lead the charge for safety, compliance and professional standards,” said Ron Makino of 1st Quality Medz.

“As the industry in Michigan advances, it needs an organization to promote sound public policy and business practices. The GLCCOC will accomplish that,” said Chad McCormick of Green Industry Construction Services.

More at GLCCOC.com.

Wage Statement Due Date Change

Business taxpayers are reminded about a new state law that modifies the due date for wage statements, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Public Act 118 of 2018 requires that wage statements—such as W-2, W-2G, 1099-R and 1099-MISC—must be submitted on or before Jan. 31, 2019.

This state law change was made to match both Treasury and Internal Revenue Service wage statement submission deadlines.

Beginning January 2019, employers may electronically upload their wage statements by using Michigan Treasury Online (MTO).

Employers with more than 250 employees must file their wage statements electronically.

For more information about MTO and how to file wage statements electronically, visit:

mto.treasury.michigan.gov

Although the wage statements are due on or before Jan. 31, 2019, the Sales, Use and Withholding Taxes Annual Return (Form 5081) is still due on Feb. 28.

Wage statements filed on or before the Jan. 31 due date need not be submitted again with Form 5081.

“Business taxpayers should keep these changes and options in mind when submitting wage statements and filing returns,” said State Deputy Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees Treasury’s Tax Administration programs. “If deadlines are missed, there could be processing delays and penalties applied.”

To learn more about Michigan’s tax system, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.

LCC book club

Leadership Charlevoix County (LCC) will be sponsoring an engaging learning opportunity through the reading and discussion of the book “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k,” by Mark Manson.

LCC alumni and community members who are interested in sharpening and expanding their leadership skills, are invited to join.

LCC Alumni Reads was started with the intention of creating a place where Leadership alumni can connect and start a dialogue on leadership issues that impact Charlevoix County.

LCC also hopes to provide a thought-provoking way to talk about books with our peers that will grow leadership in our local communities.

In the book, author Manson encourages his readers “that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade but on learning to stomach lemons better.”

His research and antics will challenge one’s thinking on issues and hopefully “help you lead contented, grounded lives.”

LCC alumni and other community members interested in obtaining the book can pick up a copy at Local Flavor Bookstore in Boyne City, or Books & Things in East Jordan.

Interested community members can also pick up a book at any of the local libraries.

Monica Kroondyk, Director of Boyne District Library and a member of the LCC Class of 2013, kicked off the LCC Alumni Reads program at the first annual LCC Alumni Lunch and Learn on November 13 at Boyne Mountain.

“I challenge all my fellow alumni to connect with your local peers, challenge your leadership style, and have a laugh with LCC Reads. You may just find the motivation to give you an edge and make you the leader you desire to be,” she said.

Find LCC on the Leadership Charlevoix County website and Facebook page, like and join for weekly discussions on portions of the book from now until the end of January.

For more info on LCC Reads, or the Leadership County program, contact LCC President Mary Faculak, at 231-536-7351.