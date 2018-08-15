Blood drives in Boyne Falls, Boyne City, Petoskey

As summer winds down, the American Red Cross urges individuals to give blood now and …

A critical need remains as many regular donors delay giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start. To ensure livesaving treatments remain available for patients in the coming weeks, donations are needed now, especially type O.

In thanks for helping at this urgent time, all those who come to donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 16 weeks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Boyne Falls

8/22/2018: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Boyne Falls School, 01662 M-75 South / PO Box 356

Boyne City

8/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Boyne Avenue

Petoskey

8/16/2018: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Dave Kring Chevrolet Cadillac, 1861 US-31 North

8/17/2018: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.,

American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.