With 51 percent of American consumers saying that Black Friday no longer offers the best deals of the year, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2018’s Best Things to Buy on Black Friday. WalletHub determined that 14 percent of items offer no savings compared with their pre-Black Friday prices.

To find out whether shoppers are really getting the best deals, WalletHub compared the “Pre-Black Friday Price” against the actual Black Friday price of a broad selection of items. In doing so, WalletHub identified the offers that are truly worth the hassle of partaking in the year’s biggest shopping craze.

Top 10 Deals (Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday)

1 Lifetime Storage Shed ($1,001) 6 Osaki OS-4000 Massage Chair ($399) 2 KEF SPACE ONE Headphones ($569) 7 CAp Barbell Olympic Grip Weight Set ($259) 3 HP Envy Desktop 795-0050 ($290) 8 Werner 20 ft. Extension Ladder ($246) 4 Samsung 7.4 ft. Electric Dryer ($365) 9 HP Pavilion Convertible Laptop ($241) 5 Samsung 55″ Smart UHD TV ($221) 10 Kenmore Elite 80373 Microwave ($329)

Top 5 Product Categories Worst 5 Product Categories

1 Jewelry (73%) 6 All Other Product Categories (35%)

2 Books, Movies and Music (48%) 7 Apparel & Accessories (33%)

3 Consumer Packaged Goods (46%) 8 Appliances (30%)

4 Video Games (only the software) (39%) 9 Consumer Electronics (26%)

5 Furniture (37%) 10 Computers & Phones (25%)

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-items-for-black-friday/16901/

And for the latest Black Friday deals (updated daily), please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/black-friday-ads/16713/