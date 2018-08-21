Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today

Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, will be in Traverse City Tuesday, August 21 where she will address …

Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, will be in Traverse City Tuesday, August 21 where she will address the Michigan Association of County Clerks and participate in a town hall with Dan O’Neil, Democratic candidate for the 104th State House District.

Benson’s schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. – Michigan Association of County Clerks, Park Place Hotel, 300 E. State St., Traverse City

Noon – Benson press avail immediately following in the Park Place Hotel Lobby. 300 E. State St., Traverse City

6 p.m. – Town Hall Meeting on Transparency, Money and Politics (public is invited)

Scholars Hall, Northwestern Michigan College, 1450 College Drive, Traverse City

Benson will officially be nominated for the November ballot on Sunday Aug. 26 at the Michigan Democratic Party convention in East Lansing.

She was endorsed for the nomination by nearly 7,000 party delegates in April.

Among her priorities is transparency and ethics in state government.

“Michiganders want elected officials in Lansing who will work for them,” O’Neil said today. “That’s why we are anxious to talk with people in the 104th about the issues they care about like good roads, guaranteed customer service, secure elections, and transparency in government, to name a few.”

Jocelyn Benson has more than a decade of experience in election law and election administration, and in championing the rights of citizens by successfully fighting the status quo. She has demonstrated her ability to lead institutions, cut costs and improve services.

She authored Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process, the first major book on the role of the secretary of state in enforcing election and campaign finance laws.

As dean of Wayne State University (WSU) Law School, Benson froze tuition for existing students and made changes to the scholarship program that effectively cut tuition for incoming students by 14 percent. She is currently CEO of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), a national nonprofit dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to promote understanding, respect and equality in the stand against racism.

For more information visit: www.votebenson.com and www.voteoneil.com