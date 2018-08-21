In The News
August 21, 2018 - New text alerts sign-up for Mackinac Bridge walk
August 21, 2018 - Sen. Peters speaks at Traverse City hearing on Line 5, Great Lakes
August 21, 2018 - Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today
August 21, 2018 - Munson’s Community Health Heroes 2018
August 21, 2018 - #469 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 22
August 18, 2018 - Michigan Women’s Commission meets Tuesday
August 17, 2018 - Commerce Committee Hearing on Line 5 and Great Lakes planned for Northern Michigan
August 15, 2018 - Blood drives in Boyne Falls, Boyne City, Petoskey
August 15, 2018 - Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City
August 15, 2018 - OBITUARY – Tracy Erwin LaCroix Aug. 5, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2018
August 15, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis, Aug. 8
August 15, 2018 - Boyne City officials discuss goal-setting findings
August 15, 2018 - Alternative boat show and community mural painting
August 14, 2018 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PirateFest a success
August 14, 2018 - OPINION – Michigan must do more to fight cancer
August 14, 2018 - Sen. Peters to meet constituents Saturday in Traverse City
August 14, 2018 - #468 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 15
August 12, 2018 - 10 ways to help special needs students heading back to school
August 11, 2018 - Majority of Michigan voters support road millages
August 10, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Summer in Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Walloon Lake
Home / Events / Free / News / Region/State / Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today

Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today

— August 21, 2018

Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, will be in Traverse City Tuesday, August 21 where she will address the Michigan Association of County Clerks and participate in a town hall with Dan O’Neil, Democratic candidate for the 104th State House District.

Benson’s schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. – Michigan Association of County Clerks, Park Place Hotel, 300 E. State St., Traverse City

Noon – Benson press avail immediately following in the Park Place Hotel Lobby. 300 E. State St., Traverse City

6 p.m. – Town Hall Meeting on Transparency, Money and Politics (public is invited)

Scholars Hall, Northwestern Michigan College, 1450 College Drive, Traverse City

Benson will officially be nominated for the November ballot on Sunday Aug. 26 at the Michigan Democratic Party convention in East Lansing.

She was endorsed for the nomination by nearly 7,000 party delegates in April.

Among her priorities is transparency and ethics in state government.

“Michiganders want elected officials in Lansing who will work for them,” O’Neil said today. “That’s why we are anxious to talk with people in the 104th about the issues they care about like good roads, guaranteed customer service, secure elections, and transparency in government, to name a few.”

Jocelyn Benson has more than a decade of experience in election law and election administration, and in championing the rights of citizens by successfully fighting the status quo.  She has demonstrated her ability to lead institutions, cut costs and improve services.

She authored Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process, the first major book on the role of the secretary of state in enforcing election and campaign finance laws.

As dean of Wayne State University (WSU) Law School, Benson froze tuition for existing students and made changes to the scholarship program that effectively cut tuition for incoming students by 14 percent. She is currently CEO of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), a national nonprofit dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to promote understanding, respect and equality in the stand against racism.

For more information visit:  www.votebenson.com and www.voteoneil.com

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Tuesday
Chance of Rain
30%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Wednesday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  