Benefit for EJ’s Doni Jo Vaughn

— November 28, 2018

A benefit for former elementary school teacher Doni Jo Vaughn has been planned to help with the costs of her treatment as she endures a severe and crippling case of Lyme Disease.

The fundraiser is planned for 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 28 at the East Jordan High School.

The Fundraiser will include a pasta bar, salad and rolls.

Cost is $5 for kids, $7 for adults and $30 for a family.

The Lioness Club will be holding a bake sale, many of the teachers, coaches and athletes from East Jordan Public Schools will be holding numerous events including:

• 50/50 Raffle
• Duck pond
• Basketball shoot-off
• Can/bottle drive
• Change jar drive
• Silent auction
• Kids raffle

An adult raffle will also take place to include 3 winners with a choice of: 2 Red wings tickets, a TV or choice of a $200 gift card to Boyne Mountain.

Doni was recently diagnosed with Lyme Disease which has brought on paralysis in her limbs. She is unable to walk and the paralysis progressed into her arms and hands. Doni is in a wheelchair and has not been able to return to work and is no longer receiving a salary.

Her health insurance will expire soon as well.

Doni was a third-grade teacher at East Jordan Public Schools.

She has three children who are active in the community and schools—Jordan, Jayden and JJ Weber. The kids all help out their mom by lifting and carrying her and giving her piggy back rides to help her get around. The children are also trained to give her medicine through an IV daily.

This fundraiser has been scheduled to help ease the daily medical bills and costs of running their family home.

By attending this event and showing your support, you will not only be making an impact for Doni and her family, but the entire East Jordan Community.

EJ High School is at 101 Maple St.

