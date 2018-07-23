Bay Harbor Arts Festival July 27-28— July 23, 2018
The Village at Bay Harbor is delighted to celebrate the 2018 Bay Harbor Arts Festival.
In its 19th year, the Festival is back on the waterfront lawns, and better than ever!
This year features a segment called the Artisan Green Market, in addition to the juried Fine Arts section of the event.
The Festival will take place on the beautiful waterfront lawns of the Bay Harbor Lake Marina.
Bay Harbor has continued to add new interactive elements to the festival and broaden the types of art and crafts displayed during the festival.
Children are encouraged to create their own artwork in the “Make & Take Tent” at no charge.
This year, the cost of the Make and Take tent is sponsored by The Bay Harbor Foundation and by Meijer.
Additionally, there will be live music from the Plumville Project Friday and Saturday from 12-3pm, and an appearance by the Michigan Stiltwalker to entertain kids on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Cash prizes will be awarded in the fine arts category, with first place being $600, second being $300 and third at $150.
There will also be honorable mentions for the entire festival.
Shops, restaurants, and galleries throughout Bay Harbor will be open for regular business hours.
See the attached press release for a list of artists participating in the Festival this year.
Bay Harbor is a unique destination that attracts visitors from across the country.
The Arts Festival is set along our beautiful waterfront and celebrates the talents of local and national artists.
The Bay Harbor Arts Festival encourages the creation of quality art that demonstrates creativity, innovation, and appreciation of the visual arts.
The Arts Festival supports both professional and non-professional artists and seeks to provide the opportunity to display a broad array of artwork.
For more information on Bay Harbor events, please visit www.bayharbor.com/events