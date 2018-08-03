Aug. 7 election reminder; sample ballots at michigan.gov/vote

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is reminding eligible voters to cast ballots in the …

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is reminding eligible voters to cast ballots in the state’s primary on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

“In this election you are choosing candidates for federal, state and local offices, including governor, congressional seats and state House and Senate offices,” Johnson said. “Please take a few moments to cast a ballot on Election Day and make your voice heard.”

The polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To check their registration status, residents may visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at www.Michigan.gov/vote.

They can see their sample ballot and find their polling place. Residents also can find information on absentee voting, Michigan’s voter identification requirement and how to contact their local clerk.

Because this is a primary, voters are reminded that they can only cast votes within one party.

Casting votes in a partisan primary for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian candidates invalidates the partisan section of the primary ballot.

Nonpartisan offices and proposals will appear after the partisan section of the ballot.

Voters who qualify may choose to cast an absentee ballot.

As a registered voter, you may obtain an absentee ballot if you are:

age 60 or older

physically unable to attend the polls without the assistance of another

expecting to be absent from the community in which you are registered for the entire time the polls will be open on Election Day

in jail awaiting arraignment or trial

unable to attend the polls due to religious reasons or will be working as an election inspector in a precinct outside of your precinct of residence

Voters with absentee ballots are encouraged to put those ballots in the mail as soon as possible to ensure timely delivery.

Those who wish to receive their absentee ballot by mail must submit their application by 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 4.

Absentee ballots can be obtained in person anytime through 4 p.m. Monday Aug. 6.

Voters who request an absentee ballot in person on Monday Aug. 6 must fill out the ballot in the clerk’s office.

Emergency absentee ballots are available under certain conditions through 4 p.m. on Election Day.

A specially equipped voting station is available at each polling location for use by voters with disabilities.