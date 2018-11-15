Asperger’s and the holidays

BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
During the holidays, neurotypical parents may have to manage meltdowns of their grown children with Asperger’s or their own dashed hopes for upcoming seasonal events.

 

On Tuesday, November 20 at 6:30 p.m., the NW Michigan NT Support parent group will discuss the importance of self-care, minimizing stresses and ideas for new traditions

This parent group meets on the third Tuesday of each month. It is peer-led and open to parents and other family members of adults with Asperger’s–diagnosed, undiagnosed, or self-diagnosed.

Additionally, every first Tuesday, a support group for neurotypical (NT) spouses and partners of adults with Asperger’s meets to discuss the often frustrating and isolating life of loving a partner with the syndrome.

The exact Traverse City location for both meetings is provided when the neurotypical family member joins the NW Michigan NT Support group at tinyurl.com/joinnwmints  or contacts Nan Meyers at 231-631-8343 or nwmints@gmail.com before noon on the meeting day.

Professionals who serve the ASD community may opt in to an email list for updates on meetings and events at: tinyurl.com/nwmintsemail

 

