Asperger’s and the holidays— November 15, 2018
During the holidays, neurotypical parents may have to manage meltdowns of their grown children with Asperger’s or their own dashed hopes for upcoming seasonal events.
On Tuesday, November 20 at 6:30 p.m., the NW Michigan NT Support parent group will discuss the importance of self-care, minimizing stresses and ideas for new traditions
This parent group meets on the third Tuesday of each month. It is peer-led and open to parents and other family members of adults with Asperger’s–diagnosed, undiagnosed, or self-diagnosed.
The exact Traverse City location for both meetings is provided when the neurotypical family member joins the NW Michigan NT Support group at tinyurl.com/joinnwmints or contacts Nan Meyers at 231-631-8343 or nwmints@gmail.com before noon on the meeting day.
Professionals who serve the ASD community may opt in to an email list for updates on meetings and events at: tinyurl.com/nwmintsemail