In The News
March 29, 2018 - 2018 downloadable Michigan DOT construction map
March 29, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City Adult Spelling Bee
March 29, 2018 - OPINION: Canadian newsprint not the enemy—tariffs are
March 29, 2018 - Northern Michigan author Bob Downes’ Windigo Moon finalist for indie book award
March 29, 2018 - Boyne City Veteran Appreciation Day May 9
March 28, 2018 - More questions, concerns over Village of Boyne Falls governance
March 28, 2018 - Leadership Charlevoix County hosts euchre tourney for eco-fundraiser
March 28, 2018 - Apprenticeship workshop for employers coming to Northern Michigan
March 28, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City zoning amendment 2nd hearing
March 28, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget hearing
March 28, 2018 - Boyne area teacher nominated for educator of the year
March 28, 2018 - Boyne Lifetree Café looks at learning to forgive
March 28, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
March 27, 2018 - Mackinac Island State Park removes famed 100-year-old elm tree
March 27, 2018 - #448 Boyne City Gazette March 28
March 25, 2018 - Michigan tribes now have access to child protective records
March 24, 2018 - Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt coffee with constituents
March 23, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City High School presents Mary Poppins
March 22, 2018 - Boyne’s Madison Morgan to attend Johns Hopkins program
March 22, 2018 - NCMC offers corrections officer classes
Apprenticeship workshop for employers coming to Northern Michigan

— March 28, 2018

Employers from across the state are invited to learn about registered apprenticeships at a groundbreaking new workshop.

 

The Apprenticeship in a Day workshop will run from 9:30 am to 4:30 p.m. on May 24 in Traverse City and is part of the Michigan Educators Apprenticeship and Training Association (MEATA) annual conference at the Holiday Inn Resort West Bay Beach.

MEATA, in collaboration with the Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship, Northwestern Michigan College and Northwest Michigan Works!, are offering this innovative accelerated approach to every employer interested in developing and implementing a registered apprenticeship program.

During the event, every industry large or small will have the opportunity to learn about registered apprenticeships and how easy it is to develop and implement programs for their specific workforce needs.

Employers will receive no-cost professional assistance with exploring, designing, and planning an apprenticeship program.

Employers may also have the opportunity to register and initiate their programs immediately upon completion of the workshop.

Registered apprenticeship allows employers in nearly every industry to pass along the history and skills of professional trades to a new generation of workers.

Registered apprenticeship is a proven training method for employers to build a talent pipeline of highly skilled, educated employees.

There is no cost for employers to attend the workshop.

Registration is required and lunch will be provided.

For more details or to register, employers should email:

Amy Burns Bailey, aburns@nmc.edu or

Evelyn Szpliet, evelyn.szpliet@networksnorthwest.org.

 

