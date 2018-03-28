Apprenticeship workshop for employers coming to Northern Michigan

Employers from across the state are invited to learn about registered apprenticeships at a groundbreaking …

Employers from across the state are invited to learn about registered apprenticeships at a groundbreaking new workshop.

The Apprenticeship in a Day workshop will run from 9:30 am to 4:30 p.m. on May 24 in Traverse City and is part of the Michigan Educators Apprenticeship and Training Association (MEATA) annual conference at the Holiday Inn Resort West Bay Beach.

MEATA, in collaboration with the Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship, Northwestern Michigan College and Northwest Michigan Works!, are offering this innovative accelerated approach to every employer interested in developing and implementing a registered apprenticeship program.

During the event, every industry large or small will have the opportunity to learn about registered apprenticeships and how easy it is to develop and implement programs for their specific workforce needs.

Employers will receive no-cost professional assistance with exploring, designing, and planning an apprenticeship program.

Employers may also have the opportunity to register and initiate their programs immediately upon completion of the workshop.

Registered apprenticeship allows employers in nearly every industry to pass along the history and skills of professional trades to a new generation of workers.

Registered apprenticeship is a proven training method for employers to build a talent pipeline of highly skilled, educated employees.

There is no cost for employers to attend the workshop.

Registration is required and lunch will be provided.

For more details or to register, employers should email:

Amy Burns Bailey, aburns@nmc.edu or

Evelyn Szpliet, evelyn.szpliet@networksnorthwest.org.