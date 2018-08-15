Alternative boat show and community mural painting

Raven Hill is celebrating water this weekend with activities for the entire family.

The Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Water/Ways exhibit continues at Raven Hill Discovery Center through September 23rd.

Hours are 10am to 4pm daily. On Saturday, August 18th from noon to 4pm, community members are invited to display their unique and unusual boats, like pedal boats, Amphicar, air boats, river boats, kayaks, canoes, etc. AND kids are invited to make cardboard boats for display along with the real thing.

At the same time, everyone is invited to participate in painting a water mural to be permanently displayed at Raven Hill’s new Open Space.

Artist Kelly Boyle will design the mural and lead the community mural project.

Activities will take place at the NEW Raven Hill Open Space, which is located at the junction of Pearsall Road, Fuller Road & C-48.

The Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit, the Alternative Boat Show and the Community Mural Painting are all free with donations appreciated.

Admission to Raven Hill is $10.