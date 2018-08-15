In The News
August 15, 2018 - Blood drives in Boyne Falls, Boyne City, Petoskey
August 15, 2018 - Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City
August 15, 2018 - OBITUARY – Tracy Erwin LaCroix Aug. 5, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2018
August 15, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis, Aug. 8
August 15, 2018 - Boyne City officials discuss goal-setting findings
August 15, 2018 - Alternative boat show and community mural painting
August 14, 2018 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PirateFest a success
August 14, 2018 - OPINION – Michigan must do more to fight cancer
August 14, 2018 - Sen. Peters to meet constituents Saturday in Traverse City
August 14, 2018 - #468 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 15
August 12, 2018 - 10 ways to help special needs students heading back to school
August 11, 2018 - Majority of Michigan voters support road millages
August 10, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Summer in Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Walloon Lake
August 9, 2018 - Charlevoix to host statewide conference on connecting entrepreneurial communities
August 9, 2018 - Peters tour visits Charlevoix; next stop Traverse City
August 8, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 16-29
August 8, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt to visit Petoskey, Charlevoix
August 8, 2018 - Over $149 million in environmental program bonds sold
August 8, 2018 - Michigan appeals court hears Boyne drunken road rage case
August 8, 2018 - Morgan write-in effort succeeds; moves on to November election
Alternative boat show and community mural painting

— August 15, 2018

Raven Hill is celebrating water this weekend with activities for the entire family.

 

The Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Water/Ways exhibit continues at Raven Hill Discovery Center through September 23rd.

Hours are 10am to 4pm daily.  On Saturday, August 18th from noon to 4pm, community members are invited to display their unique and unusual boats, like pedal boats, Amphicar, air boats, river boats, kayaks, canoes, etc. AND kids are invited to make cardboard boats for display along with the real thing.

At the same time, everyone is invited to participate in painting a water mural to be permanently displayed at Raven Hill’s new Open Space.

Artist Kelly Boyle will design the mural and lead the community mural project.

Activities will take place at the NEW Raven Hill Open Space, which is located at the junction of Pearsall Road, Fuller Road & C-48.

The Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit, the Alternative Boat Show and the Community Mural Painting are all free with donations appreciated.

Admission to Raven Hill is $10.

 

