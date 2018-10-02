In The News
October 2, 2018 - #475 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 3
October 1, 2018 - Michigan lost 143 dairy farms last year
September 30, 2018 - I-75 tree removal improves safety, reduces maintenance
September 30, 2018 - Supreme Court awards $1.2M to Vet Treatment Courts
September 28, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community offerings
September 28, 2018 - Majority back shared cost approach to protect Great Lakes from Asian Carp
September 27, 2018 - Michigan unclaimed property website live Oct. 1
September 27, 2018 - Michigan Senate adopts ‘Buy Nearby Weekend’ resolution
September 27, 2018 - Michigan launches website for sex assault, abuse victims
September 27, 2018 - Charlevoix’s State Rep. wants stronger pipeline safety standards
September 27, 2018 - Boyne Gazette features Charlevoix County senior news
September 26, 2018 - Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings
September 26, 2018 - Boyne Police Reports Sept. 3-16
September 26, 2018 - NOTICE – Register to vote in Charlevoix County
September 26, 2018 - Railroad safety week reminders
September 26, 2018 - Stabenow legislation to end gag clauses on prescription meds passes
September 25, 2018 - Sheriff warns of utility bill scam
September 25, 2018 - 2018 Fall colors in Northern Michigan
September 25, 2018 - #474 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 26
September 21, 2018 - High winds causing power outages today
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #475 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 3

#475 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 3

— October 2, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the upcoming Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education candidate forum, East Jordan’s State of the Community luncheon, Apple Fest, city commission business, cops & courts, what your state legislators are up to, a look at the life of Brice Voran, public notices which may affect you, our big full-color auto care section with plenty of tips to get you ready for winter, our new and improved Student of the Week feature, sports briefs, lots of local community photos, and more!

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Tuesday
Overcast
0%
Chance of Rain
Tuesday Night
Chance of Rain
40%
Chance of Rain
Wednesday
Chance of Rain
80%
Thunderstorm
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorm
100%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  