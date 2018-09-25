474 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 26

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on local harvest festivals, the latest on the …

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on local harvest festivals, the latest on the group working to solve the affordable housing issue, lots of cops & courts news, transportation for veterans, color photos from the Ramblers Patriot Game, business & classifieds, public notices, upcoming events, community photos and news, Man On The Street interviews regarding the proposed marijuana legalization ballot issue, and much more!